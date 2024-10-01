MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st Oct 2024

SC raps AP CM over ‘unsure facts’

The Supreme Court has hauled Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the coals for going to the press on the Tirupati laddu issue “prematurely” with “unsure facts”. Its query on the proof of the use of the animal fat as an ingredient in the laddu consumed as prasadam or consecrated sweet by millions left the Chief Minister with an egg all over his face. Naidu represented a degenerate political culture when he tried to use the laddu issue to portray his bete noire YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘anti-Hindu’. The apex court’s sagacious observation that ‘gods should be kept away from politics’ has come as the ‘moral of the story’.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The most deserving actors ignored

Mithun Chakraborty was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema. It is quite intriguing and a pity that a few long-standing and eminent actresses like Shavukar Janaki from Tollywood and famous actress cum Bharat Natyam dancer Vyjayantimala among the living still remain yet to be considered for the award of the prestigious award. None to beat their long-standing and their immense contribution to the Indian film industry.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

All set for vibrant Navaratri fete

Navratri will be celebrated from October 3 to October 12. It is said that Navratri or Nine Nights signifies the victory of good over evil. One never misses to be a part of this festive spirit. Dandiya Nights make Navratri much more special. In Telangana, we celebrate our state festival Bathukamma, the Festival of Flowers. Women dressed in their best and finery make colorful Bathukammas. Navratri and Bathukamma herald a new beginning in our lives. Let us all come together and celebrate our traditional festivals.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Suggestions to Chandrababu Naidu

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is seeking suggestions for improvement in governance and development from public. He must be appreciated. But let us focus on 2025 Gandhi Jayanthi (instead of 2047). Let us try for Rs 47,000 per capita income by 2025 (instead of 47,000 US dollars per capita income by 2047), safety first in all walks of life, employment generation, speedy justice delivery, speedy police investigation etc., on a war footing.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Iron ore supply key to VSP revival

The Centre is not considering the demand of employees of Vizag Steel Plant about allotment of iron ore mines dedicated to it, so that uninterrupted supply of the raw material is ensured for consistent capacity output. Iron ore is the core issue and hence resolve it, there ends the matter. “Visakha Vukku - Andhra Hakku” sentiment is so strong that any politician speaking in terms of privatisation of VSP would be lynched if he dares to visit Visakhapatnam. Any attempt to hand it over to SAIL would also be resisted furiously. The NDA which is in power both at the Centre and in the State (AP) should not hesitate to resolve this long-pending issue.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Wait for West Asia peace gets longer

Ref: Editorial – ‘Israel and Iran must give peace a chance’ (Sept. 30). Israel is virtually sandwiched between enemies of different kinds and is waging a relentless war for its survival and facing an existential crisis with aplomb. Hamas and Hezbollah are steadily gaining in strength with the help and assistance of Iran in their aggression against Israel. The Palestine issue is thus put on the backburner. In a way the ongoing war in the Middle East being confronted by Israel is another form of radical Islamist terrorism that Israel is confronting bravely.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

As Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing represents a significant turning point for Hezbollah because his leadership was a major force not only in Lebanon but for the entire region. In his absence, it will be very difficult for the other components of Iran’s Axis of Resistance to formulate a coordinated course of action in the process to counter Israel. Though the elimination of Nasrallah is body blow to Iran affecting its influence to a large extent, still Hezbollah as a group is not quite finished. A vengeful Iran would only make matters worse.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad