MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th August 2022

BJP's support to rapists unfortunate

The Government has let down every woman in the country by releasing the 11 convicts sentenced to life for gang rape and murder in Bilkis Bano case. The release of those convicted in Bilkis Banu rape case is disheartening. The crimes committed in the wake of 2002 Gujarat riots shocked the nation. It seems Gujarat Government's decision to release is a game plan and garner votes in comming assembly elections. The PM call for Nari Shakthi and women power is meaningless in front of this shocking remission given to the rapists. The act of settling the culprits free is violation of the Centre guidelines on remission. It invokes ethical questions over the state showing compassion for the accused whilst the woman who suffered unspeakable brutalities is left emotionally and mentally scarred for her life time. This act is a huge setback for several Nibhaya's across the country who are awaiting justice in matters of brutal sexual assaults and murders. This act would cripple woman's fight for justice in all matters of sexual violence. It would embolden those in indulging in gruesome crimes against woman and children that they can get away under the loophole of remission. On the other hand the convicts being felicitated by Hindutva groups is a big shame. One of the BJP leader praising the 11 convicts as a achche samskaar walle Brahmins is another big shame. Previously too BJP has rallied in support of rapists in Unnao and Hathras. Now BJP government in Gujarat has displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of then five months pregnant Bilkis Banu and the murder of her three-year-old child. Releasing of 11 convicts is a shameful decision, it must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens don't loose faith in law and there be no more cases like Nibhaya and no lady has to go through what Bilkis Banu has suffered.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Fight for Munugode seat intensifies

The fight for Munugodu Assembly is a serious and vital milestone for TRS and BJP in Telangana, in the run up to the Assembly elections in the state. This will to be prove an unmistakable litmus test on the credibility of ruling party in Telangana as TRS is aspiring for a third term in the state. As for BJP, winning the Munugodu seat is important since it can highlight the declining popularity of TRS trend which is resorting to no holds barred tactics, of late, with a view to assert its dominance, and intimidate the opposition. The visit and public address of Amit Shaw gains credence when Congress MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy is to join BJP, assumes significance that can not be missed.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Battle lines are drawn between the TRS and BJP in Telangana, in the wake of Munugodu assembly by-election. The rivalry between the two seems to grow by the day as neither Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao nor his son KTR is leaving any chance to go waste in attacking the BJP. An opponent cannot be either underestimated or cut to size by mere talk and diatribe alone; above all there is need for people to believe everything one says in berating the Centre. But, Munugodu election will definitely prove a touchstone for both the parties in setting the trend of the electorate, and both leave nothing to chance.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Behavioural Management of children

Child psychology and Behavioral Management is part and parcel of the present day parental duty as children are more sensitive and react in the slightest pretext with new demands. It is the duty of all parents and grandparents, as well as teachers to tackle this ticklish issue and come out successful. This does not have to be a big deal; it could be the straightening of a collar, a pat on the shoulder or a simple hug. The discipline inculcated at a young age will go a very long way in developing the character of the children. There lies the real development in moulding the child for better prospects.

C.K. Subramaniam, Sanpada Navi Mumbai

Candid photographers play a special role

To be a good photographer, with heart and eyes, he or she must have the ability to take a lot of frustration and humiliation because of the bad working practices followed in media houses. Still photography occupies the top spot in today's art of taking pictures. Digital photography came into existence for a long time now. But candid photographers have a special role to play in picking the right spots, right moment, right time and right action of a person in a most meticulous manner. Today, the universality of photography makes it quite accessible for anyone with a camera to narrate a story.

Jayanthi Ck Maniam, East Mumbai