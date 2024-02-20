MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th February 2024

Seeking a third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving into top gear as the election approaches. He goes about trying to convince the voters that a third term for him is crucial for the country and its progress. He claims that he seeks a third term for nation building and not political gain. He promises a ‘big leap’ towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ if the voters bless him with a third term. Even so, the irresistibility of the lure of power (power can be intoxicating too) cannot be discounted while trying to understand why a strongman like Modi wants to hold the coveted and exalted office of Prime Minister for one more term. Citing the invitations from foreign countries for bilateral visits post-election, Modi has surmised that everyone in the wider world also knows about the inevitability of his return to power. But this presumption precludes the political choices India’s electorate is capable of making. Narendra Modi’s ‘stratospheric popularity’ rests heavily on Hindutva’s ‘overarching appeal’ and not the other way round. Of course what PM Modi and Hindu revivalists represent and do is mutually supportive and beneficial. However, Modi’s failures on the economic front stare us in the face. There is no improvement in the material circumstances of the aam aadmi. The rates of unemployment and inflation are now an all-time high; they are conveniently skirted by the Prime Minister in his high-octane speeches. We wish that Modi declares that democracy, space for dissent, minority rights and secularism won’t come under strain under a third term for him.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Farmers Plight

The farmers protest for ‘Delhi Chalo’ had been put on halt for now. The farmers’ plight is a matter of concern for all the nation as a whole. The farmers are the backbone of the whole nation, their concern for the MSP and farmers’ pension is among the genuine concern. The farmer continues strike and protest is so far out of the reach of the government. The temporary halt to the farmers protest is a welcome move, as this will help the government to utilise this gap timing to meet the farmers demand. It is the right time for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare panel to implement effective farmers demand solution. Just like the government is adding sops to woo people to vote for the third consecutive term for BJP will Ram Temple into picture, Bharat Ratna into picture and so on, government must give a way to farmer’s plight before it’s too late.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Future of Indian Badminton safe

It refers to “ India clinch maiden badminton Asia Team Championships title “. Not many would know Anmol Kharb 3 years ago, but such is the nerves of steel this 17-year-old showed thrice during last week and came to the rescue of her team and clinched the decider. She was playing her first international tournament and the world no. 472 beat much higher ranked players of China, Japan and Thailand. India’s men’s team has won Thomas cup 2 years ago, but the women’s team could never win a team title, that long drought has ended and in a style. One thing is certain that the Indian Women Badminton story is not going to end with P V Sindhu as Treesa, Gaytri and Anmol will carry on the legacy and take the baton ahead with much more hope and will bring many laurels for the country.

Bal Govind, Noida

India need to keep winning momentum

Having dominated all the four days, India registering a thumping victory against England in the third Test at Rajkot brings cheers to India. The huge victory margin, second highest in Test cricket, for India due to brilliant double hundred and an equally stellar bowling performance by Jadeja is a remarkable achievement. With India leading the series 2-1 and in good form in all departments of the game, one expects the players to continue to give a spirited performance in the remaining two Tests to win the series in a big way.

K.R.Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

II

It is really a commendable victory for India in the Rajkot Test. An unbeaten double century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a five wicket haul by left arm spinner Ravinder Jadeja in the second innings were causes for our magnificent win. It is heartening to note that Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in a Test cricket. He has 22 sixes to his credit in a single Test series. A great feat indeed. Ashwin too bowled well in the first innings. Combined effort paid rich dividends for team India.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai