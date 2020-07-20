MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th July 2020

Ram devotees eager to see new mandir

The decision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya either on the auspicious dates of August 3 or Aug 5 is a welcome move. The nation is champing at the bit to witness the initiation of the Ram Mandir's construction work ('Ram mandir in Ayodhya to be 161-feet tall with 5 domes ', The Hans India, July 19). As the expectations are sky high, the Ram Mandir construction is surely not a bed of roses for the trust. The soil testing is on the cards as Larsen and Toubro, the firm which is overlooking the construction of the shrine is collecting samples at the site. The trust should not err on the side of caution and should devise a proper plan to manage the funds collected by public.

Vinayaka M, Bengaluru

TS CM should visit Covid-19 patients

Telangana State is still in the grip of dangerous corona pandemic. Above 1,000 Covid-19 positive cases are being reported daily in our State. To our utter surprise, Telangana Chief Minister still is not visiting different government hospitals in Hyderabad to enquire about the condition of Covid-19 patients and availability of beds. On the other side, the Telangana Governor and different political party leaders are visiting different hospitals regularly to get the details of Covid-19 patients. I request Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to visit different hospitals in the city and districts and boost the confidence in patients and medical staff. Hope our Chief Minister will start a whirlwind tour of hospitals and look into the problems of Covid-19 patients facing daily.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad

China in trouble

This is with reference to the report 'TikTok may cut off Chinese ties, to become US company' (July 18, The Hans India). Ever since the coronavirus has hit the world, the country of the virus origin is being constantly targeted by various nations across the world. Firstly, the news regarding Apple company moving from China broke out and now one of the most popular apps among younger generation is all set to become a hundred percent American Company. China has been consistently facing troubles in the economic sector which will create inconvenience for the people related to business sector to China.

Surbhi Attreya, Meerut

No end in sight for homemakers' miseries

Homemakers are facing a challenging time. Most of the married women, to support their families financially to some extent are employed in various positions at different locations. This tribe is always on heels and wheels especially during this endless progression of corona pandemic. As schools are closed and students are being promoted to the next level without examinations, the educational institutions are compelling teachers to conduct online classes. Then immediate job for mothers is to alert children to prepare for online classes for which 4G Android smartphones or laptops with high speed internet facility are required. Hence, they are forced to purchase the gadget by pledging gold ornaments as parents are paid half salary or no salary due to corona curse. Many parents and teachers do not hesitate to say that these virtual classes cannot be an effective substitute to classroom teaching where face to face interaction, eye contact, gestures between the teacher and the taught, question-answer session through which learning will reach to mind circuits take place and is proved to be very productive and convergent. How can we improve skills, reskills and upskills in children as wished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi without infrastructure and laboratories? Let us pray for perishing the pandemic and restart all educational institutions with rejuvenated vigour and vim. Women are encountering tussle throughout the day accomplishing many in-house needs and at outside working places by undergoing several struggles. Despite all these services, instead of accolades, disparaging remarks from children, husbands and in-laws have to be swallowed patiently. Riding by resting two legs on two horses is burdensome and dangerous.

N S L Gowthami, Hyderabad