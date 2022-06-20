MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th June 2022

Allay apprehensions of youth on Agnipath

This refers to Hans editorial "Agnipath arson: Who's adding fuel to fire? (June 18) elucidating the probable and possible logical reasons that led to vast devastation of railway stations and train coaches in some parts of the country, besides causing inconvenience and fear to commuters. How this youth mob reached the station collectively in the morning hours on June 17 unless there is a secret mission behind it? During war time, Short Service Commission recruited personnel in executive cadre, but they were not labelled as Ex-servicemen. No preference or reservation was given in employment. Agnipath scheme is specifically designed in this mode as it looks. Political parties must learn to desist from instigating innocent youth in violent activities to express their resentment. Involving in violent deeds is tantamount to insulting apostle of peace Mahatma Gandhi whose soul will never rest in peace.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

One hallmark of the Modi government is that it does not give a thought to social ramifications of the policy decisions it takes. A lot of thought should have gone into how the introduction of the new recruitment policy will meet the young men's aspirations for employment in the defence forces. The contractualization of jobs or hiring soldiers for four years under the new recruitment plan, as against 'job for life' (under the old system a minimum of 15 years' service is guaranteed) militates against the sense of self-worth and the honour of being called up for military service. The protests unmistakably point to the larger job crisis; the protesters would not have been as frustrated as they are now if job opportunities outside the defence services were available to them.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

III

Even serving officers too are voicing concerns over the nitty-gitty of the short-term contractual recruitment and its long-term repercussions. An ex-serviceman critisised that " if there is a war, we cannot expect a man who is serving for only four years to lay down his life for the nation." Major General (Retd) G D Bakshi stated that this is an across the board change to convert Indian armed forces to a short tenure quasi- conscript force like Chinese. Another ex-Army General said the scheme is disastrous. The government should scrap the proposal immediately.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

IV

The government is fully aware that over the last two years recruitment in the armed forces was on hold for reasons best known to them. Obviously it is those aspirants who have got angered. As far as violence, I don't think opposition parties are behind this violence. It is the anger among the youth which burst out. I think the only way to assuage the feelings is leaders of all parties should meet and make an appeal to douse the fire and then rest can follow. The ruling party can longer take these incidents lightly; they must introspect why they are facing this situation.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

V

If a soldier's job is now turned into a contractual employment, it might not motivate aspirants who hope for job security, pension and honour. For a country like India where unemployment remains a major policy challenge from years together, the concerns of the youth cannot be brushed aside easily. At least the government should consider those youth who have already qualified in fitness and medical tests take them permanently after getting them passed in a test. The new scheme may be made mandatory for the fresh aspirants. Even then also considering all this the government must put on hold the new plan and revisit it in consultation of political parties and a wide range of experts.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

VI

The decision of the union government to roll out Agnipath scheme in defence services to youth for four years with a singular aim to strengthen national security is a step in the right direction. But having smelt unrest brewing up among protestors, opposition instigated youth to protest. It was distressing to witness passengers running for cover from the horror unleashed by hooligans taking advantage of the situation. In fact, by failing to fully understanding the salient features providing financial package to be given to each of the recruits at the end of four-year tenure from 'Seva Nidhi Package' that would help them to venture into entrepreneurship on their own, they fell into the trap of political leaders who only know to fish in troubled waters than render justice to the aggrieved.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad