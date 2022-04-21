MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st April 2022

National Civil Services Day

National Civil Services Day is observed on April 21 to commemorate the exemplary service rendered by civil servants and their contribution and hard work in public administration in various departments of the Central and State governments. On this day, in the year 1947, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, addressed the first batch of civil servants in Independent India at Metcalf House, and he rightly referred to the civil servants as the "steel frame of India" in his inspiring speech. Every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination for lakhs of aspirants who want to serve the nation. On this day, the government of India instituted the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for the best working individuals and groups. As citizens, it is our duty to appreciate and salute our civil servants for their significant contributions and dedication toward nation-building.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakooma, Hyderabad

Public Relations Day



April 21 is Public Relations Day. Of late, the role of PROs has been belittled on the campuses owing to creeping inefficiency and political disentanglements of the VIPs with the much vexed obligations and avenues in the realm of academic environment. The PROs should try to bring about a clear cut view of the universities and their role in bringing the existing communication gap which has set in on the campuses to the chagrin of the students and the outside public. They should coordinate in a better way to boost the image of the institutions which should reach every nook and corner of the country. This should go hand in hand to formulate a process wherein the science and technology basically developed in the university should be made applicable to the industry through better organisational efforts made by the PROs of respective institutions.

Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

Uncivilised approach



Bulldozing the houses of those who were allegedly involved in the riots which took place during the communal clashes that broke out during Ram Navami processions in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh amounts to settling scores for reasons purely extraneous and are in no way related to those of illegal structures. In the case of latter, the due course of law has to be necessarily followed and action to be taken, if any, after all the rules are complied with thereto. This sounds, at once childish-like, cruelly revengeful and most unbecoming of an elected government, to say in the least. Such thoughtless and hasty deeds lead to utter chaos in a civilized society. A civilized democratic society can ill-afford such ugly incidents.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Intellectual dishonesty



The article by Asad Mirza in THI dated April 20 (Urdu: Whose language is it?) is a wonderful reminder of the unfortunate divisive narratives in the country based on religion. Each citizen of India is an equal heir to traditional India with its rich contributions in the fields of philosophy, science, astronomy, architecture, medicine, arts, literature, engineering, and so on. Somehow, all these became 'Hindu' in a twisted narrative of the intellectuals based on the alien concept of secularism. Just as there is an unrequired antipathy to the idea of Urdu by the majority of Hindus, there is an unfortunate antipathy and a disowning of all representing an ancient glorious civilization which survives despite severe attacks over millennia. Ironically, the post-colonial intellectual attack on India seems to be more intense and damaging than the colonial one which was both intellectual and physical.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

Congress must take the fast lane



Gone are glorious, past days of Congress on account of inherent reasons. Moreover, BJP is the lone party blessed with formidable leadership. However, Congress is terribly suffering presently from peculiar leadership crisis arisen on account of dynastic control being exerted by Nehru family all along. In fact, Congress is experiencing both merit as well as demerit on account of inherent reasons. Merit is from reason that dynastic control prevents internal dissensions weakening party structure on account of egoistic clashes among regional leaders. Demerit is party is devoid of internal democracy, and also it blocks career growth of many promising young leaders.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram