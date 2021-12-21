MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st December 2021

Focus on real women empowerment

The upcoming Bill that is going to be slated in Parliament, proposing to raise the age of marriage for women on a par with men to 21 years is neither important nor urgent. Though the government's intention may be good, but it will remain another piece of legislation amidst multitudes of legislations that lie idle in the records. It can be a token of respect to the cause of women emancipation at best and a tool of intimidation in the hands of parents who go against their daughter's choices at worst. The child marriages are on decline in India due to greater awareness and higher educational levels. Now they stand at 23 per cent against to 47 per cent in 2005 in India, according to official figures. Though the issue of malnutrition among mothers and children is serious, it needs a comprehensive policy other than this legislation. The issue of women empowerment needs to be addressed with more substantial means than this.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Let NY celebrations be low key



As WHO confirms the Omicron variant has spread to 89 countries, it has created a scare among people but experts view that the ongoing prevention measures and vaccines would remain effective. At the same time, health officials against the backdrop of Omicron cases mounting faster cautioned people not to lower the guard by asking them to wear masks and follow health protocol by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in order to be safe and secure. However, with more details on Omicron awaited, it is imperative that exercising caution by all is the best measure. For this, people and youth in particular must desist from hectic celebrations in the company of a large circle of friends and acquaintances at resorts, hotels, pubs, parks etc on the eve of New Year and thereafter. Though the event organisers lose revenue due to muted New year celebrations this year, yet life is more precious than anything else. Celebrations at a low key are imperative.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

It would be wise if there are no celebrations for the arrival of the new year beginning 01012022 not only in our state of Telangana but for the entire country too. Just because we presume that we have overcome the Covid pandemic last year and the current year it does not mean that our presumptions are correct. Neither the government nor the Medical Council nor World Health Organization is able to firmly identify the new strain along with the symptoms. Initially, the country has shown Omicron cases as around 5 but now it is shocking to note that the cases have risen to more than 150 which is to be viewed seriously whatever may be our excuses in inviting the new virus. Prompt, immediate measures are needed to ensure that TS will not come under another Covid attack. A stitch in time always saves nine.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Law students miss out on practical edn



Law schools in India lack clinical legal programmes with full participation from students. Every university ought to have clinical legal programmes where students can work with real lawyers and learn from them in real cases. Of course, internships offer similar experience. But there's a know-how difference between students with the legal fraternity background and the first-generation lawyer aspirants. The students from non-legal backgrounds have to struggle to get an internship at a good law firm or a senior counsel. Bar Council had made 180 days of mandatory internship programme for 5-year law students. This is not being strictly checked by universities. Attachment to courts like clerkship is seldom seen in India. After a student finishes 5 years of law, not many are likely to know how the courts work. Para legal support is not a full-fledged job in India, whereas it is of pivotal importance. All these things need to be addressed by the CJI as it is high time.

Malavika Nandivelugu, Hyderabad

Lynching for blasphemy a cruel act



Although sacrilege and blasphemy seem unpardonable, but in Christianity it is mentioned, "Therefore I say to you, any sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven men." Likewise, no religion advocates lynching over sacrilege. Those who are suspected to be involved in the incidents of sacrilege in Punjab should have been handed over to the police rather than brutally killed.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana