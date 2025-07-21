MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st July 2025

A stormy monsoon session up ahead

From the look of it, the monsoon session of the Parliament commencing on Monday is likely to be stormy. At the same time, the members should ensure that it does not become yet another washout. Obviously, Operation Sindoor will figure prominently in this session. The government will find itself in a difficult situation when the Opposition raises Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered a truce between India and Pakistan using a trade deal as a bait and his revelation that five jets were shot down. The Centre must show intestinal fortitude to summon the US ambassador and register its protest against Trump’s ‘claims’. The government should not refuse to divulge information which the people have a right to know on the pretext of safeguarding ‘national interest’. For all the triumphalism over the Operation Sindoor, the government will have to admit its failure to nab the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre. On the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, questions will be hurled at the government thick and fast. On the foreign policy front, India’s open alignment with Israel has depleted its moral authority on the world stage. The Parliament may also see heated exchanges over the new education policy and imposition of Hindi. Delimitation is another thorny issue the Parliament will have to grapple with. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be a vigorous participant in the debates and make them lively without recrimination. To the extent possible, he should avoid foreign visits when the House is in session.

G. David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)

Need for constructive discussions in Parliament

Fireworks are expected in Parliament when its winter session begins on Monday. The opposition benches will launch a blistering attack against the NDA-led BJP government on issues like Pahalgam, Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision. The fierce debate will likely end in chaos with members jumping into the well, suspensions, adjournments, all of which are a waste of taxpayers’ money. Parliament sessions are becoming increasingly unproductive and being held as a mere obligation defeating the very purpose of the Constitution. Instead, all members must rise above party lines and work towards constructive discussions. The nation expects meaningful debates, not mere disruptions. Productive parliamentary sessions are essential for a healthy democracy, and it is imperative that our elected representatives take their responsibilities seriously.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad

Rains expose officials’ lethargy

This refers to “Heavy rain brings Hyderabad to its knees (THI July 20). The city’s struggles with heavy rains are not new, but what is more frustrating is the lack of a systemic response year after year. The city is bereft of a modern stormwater drainage system. Even mild showers cause flooding due to blocked or undersized drains. Many natural water sinks have been lost to unregulated construction, thereby reducing the capacity to absorb excess rainwater. Moreover, the government actions are reactive, not proactive, while officials don’t believe in the once bitten twice shy adage. Coordination among GHMC, HYDRAA, and other agencies is inconsistent, particularly during peak monsoon. Structural reforms like drain expansion and lake restoration remain slow or stalled. There is a need to expand stormwater drains, increase manhole coverage, reclaim and protect lakes to serve as flood buffers and involve Resident Welfare Associations in flood preparedness.

Dr O. Prasada Rao,Hyderabad

No use of plastic in AP

In Saturday’s round of Swara Andra and Swatch Andra (SASA), the Andhra Pradesh government started a good initiative by campaigning against plastic use, especially single use plastic (SUP) across the state. In fact, plastic has become a way of life as people are using it for every chore, including during marriages, birthday parties and political meetings, least concerned that they are adversely impacting everyone’s health. Efforts by the government and NGOs calling upon people to stop using plastic have not borne fruit. Unfortunately, even reuse and recycling of plastic has been below the expected levels. Now that the Andhra Pradesh government is determined to eliminate plastic use in the Secretariat by August 15 and stamp it out in its entirety across 17 municipal corporations by Gandhi Jayanthi, one must join the movement against plastic use. Meanwhile, the government must monitor both public and private function halls to ensure that plastic is not used. in their respective premises.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)