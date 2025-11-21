MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st Nov 2025

Needed political will from govt

This refers to your editorial ‘A ‘layered-take’ by Justice Gavai, Chief Justice of India. BR Gavai’s observation that present practice of creamy layer of quota and reservation for ST/ST to be based on the financial soundness of the beneficiaries is a sound suggestion. There is already a strong argument among the top judiciary, that merit be made the criterion in the appointment of judges.

The prevailing practice of quota for SC/ST is in no way contributing to efficiency; but on the other hand there is a sense of guilt on part of these candidates having circumvented others, making them overly self conscious . This is a moral question to be answered by the government on behalf of those who are enjoying the advantages to the hilt. For this attitudinal change to happen the government must take the first call, showing political will unafraid of political consequences.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

Chief Justice of India B.R.Gavai’s statement on the concept of ‘Creamy Layer” applied in reservations for Other Backward Classes should be extended to SC/ST by recognising socio-economic disparities within the SC/ST when extending reservation benefits in order to ensure reservation benefits reach the really deserving among SC/ST cannot be questioned or faulted by any yardstick.

The classic example that children of a poor agricultural labourer deserve more than the children of IAS officer when extending reservation benefits is an eye-opener. The CJI summing up by quoting his own humble background and that India has two presidents from SC and a tribal woman now as president by laying stress on “the trinity of equality, liberty and fraternity” in achieving social and economic justice is apt.

K R Srinivasan. Secunderabad

Triple talaq, an affront to dignity of Muslim women

It is with reference to the news “SC questions validity of talaq”. Triple talaq, which has been a controversial subject in the courts of law and society had many far reaching effects on Muslim women deeming them voiceless and secondary citizens. Though Triple talaq was declared unconstitutional by Supreme Court of India in 2017, still it is practiced in Muslim community.

Triple talaq is not just a question of personal law but a matter of fundamental human rights affecting the empowerment and progress of women. It exposes women in precarious situations lacking dignity, security and prospects for equality. It is therefore an imperative that we should work together towards urgent reforms to enable a society where women are respected and revere. While social changes are required, community based awareness, education and economical uplift programmes are necessary for Muslim women.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

Free Indiramma sarees

What great sin has been committed by men in Telangana that only women are picked by its Chief Minister to make them crorepatis? It is altogether a different matter that a number of one crore saris are to be distributed free of cost to the women in Telangana.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Why not Rajiv dhotis to complement ‘Indiramma’ sarees?

The Telangana government is distributing “Indiramma saris” to one crore women. Men are as economically disadvantaged as women. The government can distribute dhotis to men under a scheme called “Rajiv Dhotis” to complement the sari scheme. All ministers—including the Chief Minister, MLAs, MLCs, and government employees—can wear them. This would help remove gender bias.

Telangana will be the first state to provide a freebie to men. Moreover, Mahatma Gandhi himself wore the dhoti, and his descendants continue to play a role in steering the Congress Party. Historically, the dhoti was regarded as the national dress for men in India, particularly during the freedom movement.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Cong must shun Gandhi-Nehru tag

Apropos ‘challenges galore for Congress post-Bihar verdict’ (THI Nov 18). In the just-occluded Bihar elections, the entire opposition was decimated by the BJP-led NDA, which ran roughshod over the much-trumpeted Mahagathbandhan. Though the latter wasn’t expected to spring a surprise in the election, the Congress party threw spanner to the wheels of winnability of other constituents of the opposition alliance, too.

If the Congress is serious about retaining its political relevance, when the BJP-led NDA looks invincible, then it must let go of its dependence on the Nehru-Gandhi family, while the party bigwigs must ensure inner-party discipline by shedding groupism and overt power-mongering.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi