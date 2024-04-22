MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd April 2024

A long-felt need of elders fulfilled

It refers to “IRDAI lifts age limits on health insurance.” Kudos to Insurance regulator for bringing this much-needed change as now all age group people will be free to buy health insurance of their choice to meet their needs. As we know for both life and health insurance, insurance companies charge higher premiums from us as we grow old in age; hence now health insurance companies can customise the products for senior citizens and charge premiums accordingly. As life expectancy is increasing in India , senior citizens need these insurance products as much as any younger person. And the waiting period for existing disease is also reduced to 36 months, which means that senior citizens not only can buy the health insurance but within 3 years their pre existing diseases would also be covered.

Bal Govind, Noida

Why BJP refrains from targeting Jagan

Apropos, “Why is BJP soft towards YSRCP?” (THI, Apr 21). Although the BJP entered an alliance with the TDP and Janasena to take on Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, bonhomie between the saffron party with other two partners of the NDA appears to be missing. Since YSRCP refused to ally with BJP, the saffron party joined hands reluctantly with TDP and Janasena. In a hard bargain, BJP leveraged the eagerness of Naidu to join NDA to obtain six Parliament seats though its share of vote was less than one per cent in last elections. What is baffling the TDP leaders is that none of the BJP leaders is making any strong criticism of the YSRCP or the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. It implies BJP doesn’t want to rub Jagan on the wrong shoulder. Thus, saffron party’s alliance with the TDP-Janasena in AP was only for political convenience - lacking synergy.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Power play sees SRH set records

In cricket matches, batsman used to defend from speedy and harsh balls to settle before the crease. This trend has changed now. In the ongoing IPL matches, batters are choosing to hit the balls outside boundaries in the six over power play. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set this standard and is scoring more runs in first six overs and creating records. SRH, was languishing at the bottom, is now breaking all earlier records and hitting maximum sixers and fours especially during power play. With the win against Delhi Capitals on April 20, it has vaulted to the second position in the IPL rankings.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Beware, war looming on West Asia!

War clouds are gathering over West Asia in renewed escalation of tension between Israel and Iran. A missile strike on Iranian Central Province of Isfahan, a clear spillover of Israeli belligerence in Gaza, has heightened tensions. The world cannot afford a military standoff between the two heavily armed and nuclear-tipped adversaries. Peace-loving nations must come together to restore peace.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Pak into producing ballistic missles?

United States imposed sanctions on 4 firms, 3 of China and 1 of Belarus, for supplying components to Pakistan that aid the manufacture of long-range missiles. Pakistan is a long standing ally of both China and USA. Pakistan was favoured with supply of fighter jets and ammunitions by US in the past. Does US sincerely want to stop Pakistan from becoming militarily powerful and aggressive?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

CSK top order puts up lukewarm show

At a time when MS Dhoni is the driving force for Chennai Super Kings, the top order failed to inspire the team with a dodged batting. The roles played by openers and more so by middle order Jadeja was found wanting. SRH’s head was going hammer and tongs while trying to build an innings so that his place will be secured for the World Cup. Moreover his bowling is spineless and couldn’t complete his spell also. It is time to look for better all rounder talent so that we can aim to win a ICC cup in a decade. If Jadeja is a good fielder make him 12th man instead of using him in the playing XI. It’s time to get the going good for the team.

C K Ramani, Chennai