MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd November 2022

Hyderabad loses a great opportunity

The first ever Indian Racing League (IRL), a 2-day street circuit race held on the banks of the Hussain Sagar Lake had to be called off as one of the racing cars crashed on the second and the final day of the event that was attributed to shoddy and callous preparations throwing safety aspects to the wind by the oversmart organisers. With this event, Hyderabad was to join the prestigious league of EPrix host cities, akin to six others in the world. This was a great opportunity lost despite extreme enthusiasm shown by the public who prepared to shell out vast amounts of money by way of entry fees to watch the event; but, the HMDA focussed its attention on VVIPs and other non-ticket holders.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

While the Telangana government and people would feel proud to welcome India's first street circuit of Indian Racing League which kicked off on Saturday, was it right on the part of the government to organise this on the busy stretch of Hussain and Necklace Road, leading to chaos in the roads surrounding Hussian Sagar/Tank bund? Moreover, the Necklace Road has turned notorious for reckless speed and stunts. This even can lead to more dangerous stunts by underage youth. In fact, these big ticket events should happen on the outskirts so that those places and surrounding areas get some attention from the government which often focuses only on the plush areas occupied by politicians and their chums.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Need for strong data protection law

With the information technology growing big, there lies the responsibility of protecting the data of netizens. The government initiative to set up Data Protection Board is quite welcome. It will introduce a Bill in the Parliament in this regard. Those violating the Law are likely to be slapped with huge penalty, in crores, by the government. Suggestions are invited from all the stakeholders till December 17 by the government. I earnestly remind all the stakeholders including the experts in the field to furnish their suggestions, rather than finding fault with the law, later.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

TS capital losing sheen? Onus on CM

'ED, IT raids and politicos robbing TS capita of its sheen' (Nov 20, 2022). It is imperative that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao must endeavour to give cleaner, confidence generating and corruption free environment in the state – particularly for the IT and other big industries to establish in Telangana, in the light of several raids by ED and IT on business men, corporate bigwigs, political leaders and film personalities. There is no point on the part of TRS to play the victim card against the Centre, being vindictive against TRS and TS. Diatribe is no solution to course correction in this connection. People know who the true performer is.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

COP27 moves forward, at last

Though the 2015 Paris Agreement had mentioned about setting up an exclusive climate fund to compensate climate disasters suffered by the least developed countries, it could not take off till now. But COP 27 ending at Sharm-El-Sheikh took a step forward by coming out with an agreement to set up a "Loss and Damage" fund to compensate countries that are suffering losses running to billions of dollars due to extreme heat waves and unprecedented floods. It is laudable. By and large, the promise made by developed countries in 2010 to mobilise $100 billion every year has not been fulfilled but setting up a panel to operationalise the compensation fund after lengthy negotiations is a noteworthy achievement. Besides, a significant breakthrough and agreed upon is to transition out of fossil fuels in a phased manner in order to transform the world to a low carbon economy.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Rapes show malaise runs deep

It is unfortunate that various explanations for the increase in the number of rapes and the brutal killing of Shraddha Walkar tend to put the blame on the victims. If dressing was responsible for rapes how come infants as old as four and five years to those in their seventies are being raped? Another writer blames live-in relationship as the reason for the murder. The mistake we make is looking for external factors instead of looking deep in ourselves. Rape is more about power than sex. Aftab seems to be a psychotic individual and even if he was married it would not change his behaviour towards his wife. When a seemingly educated and financially independent woman finds its hard to get out of a toxic relationship, can one imagine the plight of millions of uneducated women unable to support themselves financially.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai