MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2023

Explain means of funding freebies

Freebies offered by the political parties to the people are nothing but ‘reverse corruption” from the government to the people. The parties’ obligation shall be to explain how they will mobilise funds to offer freebies, without touching the taxpayers’ money. The fact remains that the government enhances various taxes to meet the expenditure under freebies. Ultimately, people are turning fools in the hands of political parties. In order to thwart this kind of reverse corruption, every party must register its election manifesto in a Court of Law and if not implemented must be punished.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Kudos to Milad Juloos Committee

It is most welcome to know that Milad procession is deferred to October 1 by Milad Juloos Committee to pave way for Ganesh immersion days to avoid problems to people in view of heavy rush in both events (The Hans India, 20/9). In any faith some extremist elements create trouble for political and religious advantage, but it is most gratifying that Milad Juloos Committee without any hesitation postponed the procession with human touch for peace and without any problems to people. Hope this Ganga Jamuna Sangam will continue in all such circumstances. Great relief to police who have to face very tough time if both processions go together.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Walk the talk on women’s bill

The Women’s Reservation Bill with objective of ensuring thirty three percent reservations to women in Parliament and state legislatures has seen multiple futile attempts to get it passed in the last 26 years though it had favourable numbers. All these years, every party with numbers has been in favour of the Bill, but it could not see the light in law-making chambers. Now it’s time all parties should walk the talk. They should see that the bill, that gives impetus to women’s empowerment, should be made legislation without any further delay.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

New Parliament House stirs new hopes

As the Parliament shifted to the new premises, the hopes and aspirations of people rose to greater heights. Now the scene is set for the new beginning in the new era of modernisation. The so-called opposition used to be a bottleneck all the time and never allowed the parliament to function in a harmonious way. Walking out of the house for no reasons made it a mockery of the house and gave scant respect to the people’s forum. The parliament paralysis dashed the hopes of the people to the dust and there needs to be a change of attitude.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Hundred years old Parliament building is to be hereafter called as “Samvidhan Sadan” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined its name. This huge house, if necessary, may be remodelled inside to make it a museum where India’s awards rewards, Presidents’, Prime Ministers’ and other dignitaries’ albums and also images of freedom fighters’ struggles they underwent, etc., shall be displayed so that future generations can learn what India that is Bharat is. Centuries-old monumental constructions like Red Fort, Kutubminar etc., have become visiting places. I like to mention that rail bridge on river Godavari between Kovvur and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh built a century ago by Sir Arthur Cotton named after Havalock, Governor of Madras, decommissioned in 1997, is not demolished to exhibit it as an engineering skill in those days in this marvellous monument.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Ugly posturing comes to the fore

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and the finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman were at loggerheads during the discussion on the women’s bill. It is a pity that the minister was trying to drag the name of President of India again and again, saying that Murmu is a tribal woman. This shows her Brahminic mindset and feelings of superiority. She could have presented her point in a plesant way and there was no need for display of arrogance. On an earlier occasion, she tried to belittle and run down another Congress MP Revanth Reddy. Perhaps, there is no one in the ruling party to match her intellect and that gives her freedom to talk as she pleases in ridiculing opponents while her party men cheer and clap and laugh in a patronizing way. It is highly laughable that MLC Kavitha is trying to hog limelight for introduction of the bill in which she has no role at all.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad