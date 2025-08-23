MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd Aug 2025

Youth getting addicted to online betting

This is further to your article that highlighted the alarming rise in online betting and gaming addiction among the youth. The concern raised in the Parliament by Dr K Laxman reflects the gravity of a problem that is silently taking a toll on the younger generation. What often begins as a form of entertainment quickly spirals into an uncontrollable habit, leading to financial loss, psychological distress, and in some cases, even deaths.

The fact that suicide helplines in Hyderabad reported a 60 per cent surge in calls from betting addicts is a stark reminder that this issue can no longer be ignored. Glamourization of betting platforms by celebrities and influencers further fuels this addiction. Stronger regulations, strict monitoring, and most importantly, awareness campaigns have to be prioritised. It is time society, policymakers, and families come together to address this menace before we lose a generation to screens and illusions.

Yashasvi M, St Francis College for Women

Egoistic leaders and decline of moral values

Apropos ‘Small people & big egos’ (THI, August 22), inflated egos have assumed endemic proportions in Indian society. Scarce respect for elders and teachers, dearth of chivalry, disrespect for women and girls, arrogance at workplaces, road rage and mob instincts are some manifestations of inflated egos.

These can be traced to the fat salaries that professional greenhorns draw, lack of motivational role models, irresponsible misdeeds by public figures like film personalities, politicians, teachers and elders within families. The most destructive fall out of this national disease is the destruction caused to the social fabric when people in responsible positions and offices like politicians, judges, doctors, scientists and teachers themselves fall to the disease.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Uphill task ahead for Vijay

Your editorial “Will the Tamil public bless this hero with Vijayi Bhava in 2026?” (Aug 22) appears to have a soft corner for TVK party founder Thalapathi Joseph Vijay. It is quite optimistic to state that he would be the winner in 2026 when superstars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have ended up as political duds. Vijaykanth’s party became extinct with his passing away.

M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had tremendous charisma and ruled the political field as well. The enterprising new entrant TVK must reckon with the undeniable pull of the firmly established DMK and AIADMK. There is a massive difference between reel and real roles in the world of politics.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

‘Nephew’ Vijay has miles to go

The impressive crowd that ‘nephew Vijay’ (I call actor Vijay ‘nephew Vijay’ respecting his salutation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ‘uncle Stalin’) draws at his party conferences is not quite reflective of his acceptability as a leader capable of governing the state. What impact Vijay’s foray into politics will have on the 2026 Assembly election is hard to figure out at this juncture. But we can say with certainty that his confidence that the state will see change of guard is misplaced. His fledgling party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam formed on the strength of his huge fan base is no match to the DMK, which is indisputably in pole position. Vijay is free to entertain the fond hope that St. George Fort is his for the asking.

The age-conscious ‘young’ leader, who is yet to outgrow his “hero” role in films, is a wishy-washy politician without a proclaimed ideology and new ideas to be rock-solid in the rough and tumble of politics, chart out a politics of the future and endure as a force to reckon with. Politics is a far cry from cinema. Popularity earned by histrionics in films does not make a successful political leader. Vijay’s odd mannerisms and his hyperbolic dialogues in real life do not assure us that he is cut out for a niche in politics.

It is very conceited of him to compare himself with the Makkal Thilagam MGR. It is immature of him to compare himself to a lion on a public stage. It is a saving grace that Vijay has ruled out any tie-up, either open or hidden, with the ‘fascist’ BJP, as he puts it. He must be more vocal about his opposition to the Hindutva ideology and its espousal of virulent nationalism.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)