MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2022

This refers to "Will 'Jamli' elections be the next move of BJP?" by Ramu Sarma. One week of productive and construction monsoon session of Parliament is lost as a result of mindless and irresponsible behaviour of the Opposition, who are staging protests on issues that are irrelevant, with a view to corner the ruling party.

The sloganeering has become a fixed trend by these lawmakers who are elected to legislate, transact and solve people's problems and issues, but they have become clueless about how to proceed in this direction, becoming excessively antagonistic with the Centre, venting their ire and frustration at the drop of a hot that seems to have assumed a pattern , without resulting in any tangible solutions to prove their point.

The sloganeering display of placards and rushing into the well of the House to intimidate the Speaker have become standard operating procedures by the Opposition. This became a fixed trend on their part, resulting in valuable time of the House being wasted, despite being reminded by Speakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to this effect.

Their final act of assembling before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, and sit in protest is the ultimate joke on their part while they had time and facility to debate, discuss and deal with burning issues of the country, in the comforts of the Parliament - and feign helplessness in this manner will not solicit peoples' sympathy or support; but on the other hand, irresponsibility on part of these lawmaker worthies will be unmissable before the people of the country, not to do the same mistake of voting them to power in the next elections.

As the desperate and incontrovertible drama is being enacted in the Parliament, the Centre is moving ahead with its well-planned agenda in achieving things, be it in choosing the Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate despite oppositions' candidate in place, but is unable to match the onslaught of the brute majority and unconditional support by others who are not part of the government in help winning the candidate hands down.

The strange phenomenon of cross voting during the Presidential election must make the Opposition sit up and contemplate as 17 MPs and 126 MLAs have cross voted in favour of the BJP nominee Droupadi Murmu. The Vice President election too is a foregone conclusion as TMC is abstaining from voting. This behavioural aberration and ego mentality on part of the Opposition is clearly sending the strong message that the tall talk of formation of third front to take on the NDA in the next general elections in 2024 will prove nothing less than a mirage and a daydream at best.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

The well analysed article "Will 'Jumli' elections be next move of BJP" by Ramu Sarma was timely. Whether combined election or otherwise, if elections are held BJP may win the election hands down . Irrespective of BJP's shortcomings it has election machinery and RSS which has been working and working to strengthen the political wing BJP. Moreover, BJP has been systematically working to eliminate the opposition one by one.

Even if the Opposition unites and present alternative programmes and policies, will the voters change the government is difficult to predict. At the moment voters are blindly following BJP in the same way like Congress which continued to win elections after independence until 1977 when major change was seen which was possible then only because of JP and in fact short-lived because the Jan Sangh could not compromise on Hindu ideology as it happens to be RSS product.

Will the united opposition match the become formidable force to wean away majority vote on their side is doubtful. What started in Gujarat has spread all over India to a large extent. Only another JP can only can change the voters from fundamentalism to vote for change.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

In the write-up, V Ramu Sarma has rightly said after the earlier fronts broke up after failing to discharge its responsibilities, the opposition parties have become a laughing stock every time when they talk of unity and announce with a resolve to halt the BJP juggernaut. In short, this only reveals that the tall talks of opposition unity is a mirage and a mockery of democracy.

The latest presidential poll results not only exposed the element of instability in the opposition but also reinforced the fact that the manner in which they are forging alliances clearly indicates the singular objective of grabbing power to safeguard their wrong-doings than coming out with concrete measures to step up growth in order to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and the underprivileged.

Further, when Congress needs allies in most states which is still elusive due to Gandhis at the helm of the party, the debate in the Congress circles about the need to fight elections all alone in order to preserve the image and identity of the party instead of depending on allies has only made things difficult for unity.

Similarly, even some of the regional parties strongly feel to have a front of parties who are opposed to BJP and Congress which as on today has been a non-starter. Obviously, knowing well that a strong opposition alliance holds the key to bring down the NDA government, lack of clarity in strategy and vision on account of audacity and challenges of a few ambitious leaders may not only sound death-knell to formation of a front but also paves way for BJP to attain absolute supremacy at the hustings in future.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

None can surely disagree the Bold Talk "Will 'Jamli' elections be the next move of BJP" (July 23) which hoisted the entire political picture of disunity of opposition parties because of several aspirants for higher positions. India had already witnessed Janata Party government in 1977 and Janata Dal in 1989 which utterly lost its well laid track due to lack of communion among the leaders and greatly disappointed the people's mandate. Therefore, there was no other alternative to the distressed people except to invite back the grand old party to power.

After the tragic assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, virtually there is no charismatic leader with magnetic characteristics or its hypernyms to delight and attract the attention of people. This major drawback is the bottleneck in neck deep for Congress party and all other unstable national parties are just parasites for their survival.

In the existing circumstances, it is impossible by all means to replace BJP government and it will retain power at centre in 2024. Opposition weakness is its sole strength. Regional parties cannot stand stout by itself at national level.

Jamli elections may be a tough task though it is welcome to reduce election cost. Still some State Governments have left over tenure which have to be terminated for conducting proposed common elections. This may require consensus of all parties or enactment of law as the rules deem fit.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Through his 'Bold Talk' columns, (Hans India, Jul 22), V Ramu Sarma rightly highlighted the present sorry state of UPA allies. The comfortable sail of Draupadi Murmu into Rashtrapati Bhavan through the recent Presidential elections held on the other day proved that ruling NDA has firm grip not only over their constituents, but also have their own minions in rival camps.

The UPA partners first met in New Delhi at the instance of the senior Maratha leader and

Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar for selecting the 'united' opposition candidate for Presidential elections. While all his friends favoured his candidature, being shrewd, Pawar made it clear that he is keeping himself away from the fray, much to their dismay.

The 'spirit' of allies accordingly fizzled out with this move. The ruling party, by selecting 'Tribal Mahila' as their condidate, cleverly turned the tables against already confused opponents and ensured sizable number of its electoral college members (MLAs, MPs) turn to favour Murmu, openly in some cases and by cross voting' method otherwise, making the saffron top brass have the last laugh!

The recent Presidential elections proved a litmus test to forecast the political situation of the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. The saffron big wigs are moving their pawns carefully and building its base without any interruption for next big battle.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

India should help Lanka

It is rightly pointed out in the editorial comment that the chief reason behind the crisis that Sri Lanka is witnessing today, is its leaning towards China. (Tread with caution, 23 July The,Hans India) The cardinal sin of the mighty Rajpakse was ,he ignored India, and sold out the island nation to China, and signed up white elephant projects which crippled its economy .

Consequently, Sri Lanka is bankrupt today and even the basic necessities of the people, the government is not able to meet. Having learnt bitter lesson from their association with China the people are eagerly looking towards India, the big brother in the sub continent.

Hence it is right time for India to step in like a good Samaritan , rescue ,and restore the fiscal health of Sri Lanka. With this move ,India can simultaneously reduce the influence of evil China on Lanka and in the subcontinent. Therefore ,Indian strategic intervention is a historic necessity.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Keep Lanka at arm's length

Your edit 'Tread with caution on Sri Lanka' must make the government aware of the dangers of getting too involved in Lankan politics. The island nation has taken the first step to restoring calm and order in the nation by electing a new President. But there is long and tortuous way ahead before normalcy can be restored. A large Tamilian population bearing close affinity with the Tamilians of India make up for a rather dangerous mix as previous events have shown. Nothing is ever gained by supressing any minority. Majoritarianism may gain electoral victories. But as evident in Sri Lanka what has this victory of Rajapaksa led to? India is doing all it can on a humanitarian basis. But this is not going to be enough. The people of Lanka have shown admirable self-control and restraint so far. But their patience will soon run out if circumstances do not improve. Like sharks the big powers must be looking out for opportunities to gobble up the weakened island nation.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Venkaiah Naidu got more than he deserved

Many intellectuals and the core fans of Venkaiah Naidu lament that he has not been elevated to the post of President despite his rich contributions to the BJP. In fact more than the services he had extended to party, the party did him many favours by nominating him to Rajya Sabha from other states and he was honoured with the post of national party president and elevated him to the second highest constitutional post of vice president .What else an ordinary worker from the party who has no base in his home state Andhra Pradesh can expect from the party than this?

Naidu discharged his duty as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha amicably winning the encomiums of even opposition parties. His steadfast loyalty to the party, his gift of gab, sense of humour and his ability to cut anybody to size and his decent presentation of himself in public and his long admirable services to the party in various capacities are laudable and worth emulated by younger generation of politicians. But there is another side to the coin.

What this senior man from Andhra give party in return? He never allowed the party grow in united AP and in newly created AP, unlike in Telangana , he never encouraged a second rung leader to grow in Andhra and he made no sincere efforts to groom the grassroot cadres. He simply reduced the party to the state of a parasite, he extended support to the then CM NTR.

Later he openly encouraged Chandrababu Naidu as he became the voice of Babu at Centre and in the process he pushed the party interests and its growth to backburner, the negative impact is still felt by party in Andhra ,except in A.P BJP spread its strong roots in all parts of India. Andhra remained forever a square peg in a round hole. My attempt here is not to belittle this most- respected politician and I only say that one's personality is incomplete unless the other side is also frankly evaluated.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Use innovative techniques to combat floods

Floods have become a regular feature in Telangana and many states of India. Please provide (or drop from helicopters) lifeboats or small wooden boats to every home of sunk danger-areas with flooded water. Affected people can row or cruise to safer places. This can save many lives or even all lives too. If this is expensive, go by many big boats to save the trapped people. Where boats are not viable, save via helicopters. To avoid spread of various diseases spray (via airplanes and helicopters) disinfectants on the flooded waters.

Regular floods and drought show us that urgently India and the world must achieve 100 per cent clean green renewable fuel (solar, wind, green hydrogen). Life lost cannot be got back. Only if humans are alive, we can provide food, clothes, shelter and rehabilitation measures. Not to the dead.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

Will this political masterstroke be win-win for NDA?

Election of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu as next President of India demonstrates political triumph for ruling party led by dynamic PM Modi. Accordingly, BJP accomplished twin objectives through a master stroke as evident from empowering both hapless womenfolk as well as marginalised tribal community and thereby yielding rich political dividends during forthcoming general elections and thereby enabling to perpetuate power. Moreover, burning problems which indigenous communities in India experience will not be solved merely by electing a tribal President. What is genuinely required is that Government needs to recognise and handle related issues for reforming them with utmost sincerity or commitment or consistency.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

A very proud moment for all Indians and especially for her family. She has achieved all these inspite of losing her husband, two sons, mother and brother in just six years between 2009- 2015.

Her emotional stability is an example for youngsters of our country . She faced all odds of her life with patience and now will give her service to the nation . Youngsters should learn from her that if she can attain success then they definitely can. Her early struggle, rich services, and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

Ishita Patidar, Ujjain

At the outset, congratulations to the President-elect of our tribe, a tribal woman Draupadi Murmu. Though she was the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party to become the first citizen of the country, she is expected to be a superordinate person in protecting and adhering strictly to the constitutional provisions, strive in her efforts to get a law enacted to the effect that thirty percent reservations in Parliament and State legislatures, controlling and advising government in the event of diverse activities hindering the social justice and spiralling prices and also taxes on frugal necessities, adding her own version of views instead of reading prepared scripts by the government during opening sessions of Parliament and on national ceremonies. Also, it would augur well to respond to her callers through letters or mails based on importance of national issues.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

