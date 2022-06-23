MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd June 2022

Apt candidate for President post

Since numbers are in favour of the BJP-led NDA combine, Draupadi Murmu, born on June 20, 1958, will be the first president of India to be born after Independence (if she wins against the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, an able administrator). Other achievements of Murmu include: first woman governor of the Jharkhand state, the Best MLA of the year award in 2007 by the Odisha legislative assembly and always engaged in spiritual and social welfare activities, experienced poverty stricken life yet holds a Degree in a versatile and artistic field of Arts.

She has diverse administrative experience having handled ministries such as transport, commerce, fisheries and animal husbandry in the Odisha government. Yashwant Sinha too is known for acumen for able governance , smart handling of finance ministry and that IAS administration experience too.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

The decision of the NDA government to nominate Droupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate for India's 16th Presidential elections is laudable. Choosing a woman from a downtrodden community is a great choice. Droupadi Murmu represents real woman empowerment. She started her career as a teacher and then she entered into active politics and served as MLA for two terms and a minister for four years.

Also, she is the first governor of Jharkhand to complete a five-year term. Her journey is very inspiring. Her political career shows that she has a good hold on administration. In her personal life, she faced several tragedies, as she lost her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and two sons. Although she faced several tragedies in her personal life, she dedicated her life to public service, and never stayed away from serving the poor and downtrodden. Let us hope that she will do justice to the highest post of our country.

Dr Mejari Mallikarjuna, Visakhapatnam

It is a tough fight between ruling and opposition parties in selecting the person to occupy the highest seat as the Head of the Constitution. Two nominees namely Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha from BJP and Opposition side respectively are the major contestants. The majority may be little, but ruling party's candidate has bright chances if no miracle takes place like cross voting and absenteeism.

She would be the second woman President after Pratibha Patil. Former BJP Minister and now MP in Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is in talks for Vice President. What would be the role of Venkaiah Naidu after he completes his term. Can he again return to play political roles in BJP? Having had a good vision and mission in his approaches, his services must be utilised as Ambassador to any nation.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Draupadi Murmu will be the first tribal woman to become first person of the country, if is elected in presidential election. By being nominee of ruling BJP and NDA with near majority numbers, her election to the post is just a foregone affair. It's very apt spectacle for country's Amrutotsav, the occassion of seventy five years of independence to have someone from very humble background as the President.

It's inspiring to learn that she started her life journey from very disadvantageous environment as a clerk, continued as a teacher, a councillor and an MLA and later became first governor of Jharkhand. The opposition could have extended support to her to make her a unanimous choice.Ironically nominees of both rival camps are from BJP fold, as Yaswant Sinha too was there in the past.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Work with passion, not for pension

It is the present Indian pension policy which is hampering the unique capabilities of the Agnipath scheme. The only reason youth with common job-seeking Indian mindset specifically look for a government job is pension. That shouldn't be the mindset, ideally you serve your country by passion and not for the sake of pension. The defence ministry spends around 25 per cent of its budget for pensions only. In future the govt will struggle to divert funds for development projects.

Hence, if government really wants to cut down the unnecessary pensions and save some money they need to first cross audit the pensioners including political leaders. And youth needs to understand that there are other ways/opportunities to grow and safeguard their financial status. Just for the sake of protest damaging public properties means they not suitable for serve the country.

Prasanna Venkatapur, Hyderabad