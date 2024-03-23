MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd March 2024

Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of politically motivated

Why didn’t Enforcement Directorate arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and why did it wait till summons were served on him for nine times in an excise policy- linked money laundering case? This 55-year-old leader’s sudden arrest on March 21 naturally provoked Aam Aadmi Party activists. In the same case, Kavitha, MLC and daughter of former CM of Telangana, was also targeted by ED a few days ago. It is given to understand that Kejriwal should be desisted from participation in campaigning for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. There are quite a number of lawmakers in NDA also having several criminal cases but none is touched. Likewise present Andhra Pradesh CM was spared from any action. Why this dichotomy being shown by BJP on friends and foes?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

All are watching the arrest of the leader of Aam Admi Party and Chief Minister of Delhi, arrest of Kavitha of BRS just before the elections, hasty selection of two Election Commissioners without Honourable Chief justice of India being on the selection panel and freezing of bank accouunnts of the Congress, the main opposition party. All these acts of government, that too just before Elections, prompt the voters to think why all these things at eleventh hour.

KL Rao, Visakhapatnam

***

Kejriwal had skipped the central probe agency’s summons nine times. If he is innocent, he should have appeared before the ED and proved his innocence. He is already a crusader against corruption and participated with Anna Hazare many number of times against corruption in the corridors of power. Hazare had advised him to avoid liquor policy. But it was made for money is his allegation. Already the ED taken some leaders into custody in the liquor gate scam. The Delhi Lt Governor’s order to investigate alledged irregularities led to the cancellation of the policy. This is a big blow to the AAP. Allowing Kejariwal to officiate his duties from prison will set a bad precedent.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

The arbitrary and dramatic arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case is a clear vindication of the Opposition’s charge that the Modi government has weaponised the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies to target, demoralise, subdue and conquer political opponents. It is evident from the timing of the arrest that it is to prevent the AAP leader from LS campaign. The arrest, obviously at the behest of government, has the effect of forcibly evicting a prominent Opposition leader from the political fray weeks before the election. The arrest can be looked at only as a textbook case of political vendetta in the absence of any evidence of kickbacks and it should have been avoided for the sake of democracy.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Delhi CM Arwind Kejriwal’s arrest is nothing but a witch- hunt carried by the Central government using its agencies. BJP thinks that by keeping Kejriwal out of the picture, AAP will crumble. Kejriwal is a star campaigner for INDIA bloc and no doubt his arrest is a big blow to INDIA bloc. He was a crusader against the corruption and he refused to join hands with BJP for fulfilling BJP’s wish of ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar.’ Had he supported BJP then all the allegations would have been washed away by the BJPs washing machine. ED and Central government allege corruption of RS 350 crore, but till now not single rupee has been recovered.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Entire media is compromised

All major newspapers of the nation are publishing PM’s criticism of Congress in their headlines. The electronic media shows run news and stories that favor BJP or disfavor opposition. The media is clearly compromised. There is no more investigative journalism, but what exists is only encashable journalism. The ban on Viksit Bharat messages on every individual’s Whatsapp is promoted by Department of Information Technology and is a big joke on elections. Election Commission’s warning to the IT department is just an eye wash.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad