MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd May 2023

BJP neta rightly called off daughter’s wedding

This is a bizarre situation wherein on one hand we keep hearing all negative things about love jihad and on the other hand there is this political angle which too cannot be wished away. The father of a bride, a BJP neta, perhaps took a positive view of the love interest of his daughter but had to wilt under pressure. Perhaps, he took the right decision in time to save his daughter’s future. The Muslim religious bodies also would have opposed the marriage of a Muslim political leader’s daughter to a Hindu man. If the Muslims oppose then it is their religious matter but if a Hindu opposes then it is a communal matter. Why these double standards? I strongly support the action taken by Yashpal Benam in this regard, because in the first place his daughter should not have fallen as a prey to Love Jihad, no doubt.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

President, not PM, should open new Parliament

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that the President should be inaugurating the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister. As per the Indian constitution, the holy Book, the parliament of India consists of the President, and the two houses called Council of states (Rajya Sabha), and the House of people (Lok Sabha). Hence, the inauguration of new parliament building, the temple of democracy, by the PM will be not only a violation of protocol, but also a violation of constitution. Hence, the GOI is requested to invite Her Excellency, the President of India, and open the new parliament building.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Petrol bunks brazenly robbing consumers

Some petrol pumping stations are cheating motorists in various ways. Petrol is adulterated by adding naphtha chemical. Also, consumers are being cheated by not showing fuel density, installing meters to show high readings, filling vehicles with fuel through long pipes, not keeping adequate measuring vessels available to check fuel level, not zeroing the meter while filling fuel. Doing this not only damages the engine of the vehicles but also empties the pockets of motorists. The bunk owners are refusing to give even the complaint book. The authorities concerned should crack down on such practices and ensure quality services to the customers.

J M R Dunga, Amadalavalasa

Pertinent questions on note withdrawal

Though digital transactions are growing each year, still cash has its role to play in our day-to-day transactions. Though GoI has given time till 30th September to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, shopkeepers will not accept these notes and customers will not have any other option but to visit the bank branch to exchange that, which means there will be long queues in front of banks, a purely avoidable scenario. And second, what about those Indians who are away from the country and do not expect to return before September 30? How will they be able to exchange their notes?

Bal Govind, Noida

Cong will trounce Modi in next LS polls

Siddaramaiah is one of the most senior Congress leaders in Karnataka and he has good capabilities to rule the state. The power sharing formula may benefit DK Shivakumar in the future and he has good chances to become the Chief minister. Karnataka will develop to the maximum extent under the Congress rule. It is nice to see Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders and allies of Congress attending the swearing-in ceremony. Karnataka assembly elections clearly indicates the possibility of the defeat of Narendra Modi and BJP.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad

This outcome highlights the challenges faced by the Congress in capturing a substantial voter base and resonating with the electorate. While the win in Karnataka may be a positive development for the Congress, it is crucial for them to assess and address the factors that contribute to their inability to secure broader support. It remains imperative for the Congress to strategise and build a stronger presence to effectively compete with the BJP in future elections.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain.