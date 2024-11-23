MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd November 2024

Charges against Adani need in-depth probe

The BJP credits the Adani Group, a multinational corporate behemoth, with playing a pivotal role in India’s “growth story” without referring to its rapacity and unchecked amassment of wealth. The ruling party is so enamoured of and beholden to Adani that it is unlikely to accept that the “bribery scheme”, dubbed Adani ‘bribe’-gate, represents a huge setback to the country’s top leader’s avowed fight against corruption and goes to dent India’s global image. Strangely enough, its counter to the US’ indictment of Adani on bribery and fraud charges is that India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Whether ‘the law will take its own course’ in this black-and-white bribery case or Adani is treated as ‘more equal than others’ and ‘above the law’ remains to be seen.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Gautam Adani was the target of the West before 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But he weathered the attack rather very well in the backdrop of NDA’s tacit support. The Democratic Party of USA is apparently anti-Modi and hence targeting his financier bases in order to weaken the BJP in India. No sooner than the West pinpointed Adani, the Congress party pounced on him on both occasions. It nearly succeeded in weakening BJP on the first occasion during Lok Sabha polls. The entire episode is an apparent attempt to show NDA in poor light and thus prepare the base for a coup of sorts during 2029 polls.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

Handle Adani case with care. Because this will have a financially destructive impact on the middle class families (who usually invest their hard earned money in share market). First and foremost, let charges be proved in the court of law. Whether charges are proved or not proved, share prices should not rise or fall because media news or for the doings of a few higher ups.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad

***

It is the poor investors who bear the brunt of any such explosive revelation and once again investors lost big money in Adani and other stocks. It is also time when we should have an independent probe to unearth the truth. But this episode has presented us with a good opportunity to think about the bigger issue of transparency in political funding. Because all political parties are equally guilty of seeking money from the big corporations and in lieu of that they oblige them with some project or the other.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

With the indictment of Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and six others by US prosecutors in an alleged bribery case, the Adani Group faces another set of questions that strike at the heart of its corporate governance. The BJP spokesperson’s claim that this could be part of an “international structure” out to undermine the Indian markets isn’t a persuasive answer — it insults the intelligence of the Indian investor. All the concerned regulators now need to investigate the allegations raised in a transparent and time-bound manner.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

This is a grave matter, and although it is being dismissed as baseless, the saying goes, “It takes two to make a quarrel.” Such allegations tarnish India’s reputation and integrity on the global stage. The Indian government must address this issue with the utmost seriousness, ensuring transparency and accountability. By doing so, it can not only restore the nation’s honor but also strengthen its cultural and moral standing globally.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

***

“The Adani issue is heating up in India, with opposition parties gearing up to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against Gautam Adani in the upcoming parliamentary session. The opposition parties are likely to corner the NDA-led BJP government, seeking answers on the Adani issue. However, that the BJP might not allow discussions on the matter, potentially leading to another unproductive parliamentary session. This could result in taxpayer money being wasted, as the session may not yield any concrete outcomes.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad