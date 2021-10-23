MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd October 2021

Scintillating thoughts

Krishna Saagar Rao's scintillating, thoughtful and reasonably depicting the Hindu Dharma also well-known as Sanatana Dharma, is to be read with mind and heart, though it was enshrined in the treatises by great scholars and visionaries like Vivekananda, Dr S Radhakrishnan in 'Hindu View of Life' held that the word Hindu is not to be carried with 'ism' but it is a way of life. Unfortunately, it was thrust into the minds of public as Hinduism like Christianity and Islam. Rest of all other religions viz., Buddhism, Sikhism.

Jainism, Zoroastrianism are only off-shoots of Hindu culture only with modifications to adopt their traditions and beliefs. In the panegyric view of historians of yore Kota Venkatachalam and P N Busk, Sanskrit was the language of the world and, especially the mother of all Indian vernaculars. A number of foreign invaders tried to annihilate Hindu (ism) but its Sanatana Dharma is going stronger and stronger. I appeal to our PM Narendra Modi to change the name of India as Bharat.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The writer K Krishna Saagar Rao's write-up about salient features of Hindu Dharma is excellent and down to earth a fact. The Bhagavad Gita enlightened this fact to enlarge the horizon of thinkers who were practitioners of Hindu Dharma for centuries before the later day Muslim and Christian rulers coined it as a religion to differentiate with theirs. Precisely, Sanatana Dharma is basically a humanist philosophy because humanism believes in ethics but not in religion. It tries to explain the events around us scientifically. In the realm of values, Dharma means the ideal order of the world and is also considered the collective conception of the religious, social and moral rules of conduct.

In other words, there is no place for hate or hypocrisy, envy or intolerance or violence prejudices in the world where practitioners of Hindu Dharma outnumber believers belonging to religions which are Abrahamic and monotheistic in nature. In short, as the hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy of past rulers is the real cause of misery in all spheres of life, be it political, economic and social which in turn hindered the progress of Indian society. It is time Hindus knowing the truth that Hindu Dharma is the principle of righteousness, holiness and unity that lays the foundation for inspiration and culmination of morality must strive hard till their last breath to spread the truth about Hindu Dharma which takes care of welfare and worldly bliss on earth by averting conflicts and violence of all sorts.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

No time to lower the guard

Apropos "India crosses 100 cr vaccine milestone" (22 October). It is indeed a shot in the arm for government, in particular, for people who are paying a price by paying more rupee for every liter of petrol almost every day and also lakhs of health workers who are on the field for over nine months to achieve the vaccination milestone. Sadly, when it comes to celebrations, I don't see any visuals of health workers and is fully dominated by the political class including the ruling party brand ambassador who has managed to find his image which is even bigger than small ones of health workers even in wings of private airlines. This is somewhat similar to super star Rajini whose image was seen in an Air Asia flight during the release of film "Kabali" a few years back. If every other minister and leaders from BJP claim that "free" vaccination is being provided to people through revenue generated from daily fuel price increase, the government cannot use the "free" tag to the vaccination program. The government and party leaders should not go overboard with celebrations until assembly elections next year instead focus on the second milestone of fully vaccinating all adults by the end of this year.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

SC wakes up to reality



It is extremely relieving to see that the Supreme Court has asked the farmers' unions that they cannot block the vital life line to NCR regions to the national capital indefinitely , by way of protest against the three contentious farm laws; the Apex court country is now waking up to the reality that individual freedom and right of expression cannot go on forever to make the life of the common man, miserable. The Supreme Court gave three weeks time to farmer bodies to respond to a petition seeking directions to end blocking of reads connecting NCR regions which is causing immense inconvenient to the travelling public. Interestingly the agitators deny the charge levelled against them.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad