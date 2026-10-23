MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd October 2026

Will RSS goad NDA to do better?

A family that bickers in private rarely broadcasts its quarrels to the neighbourhood (‘Bhagwat’s Dasara message highlights Hindu undivided family’, October 22, 2026). The RSS chief’s recent speech shows that differences within an alliance do not always mean a divorce. In politics, public silence often hides intense private negotiations. We must look beyond the dramatic headlines.

For the common citizen, the real question is whether these internal debates bring any benefit to their daily lives. A ruling party and its ideological mentor can disagree on election strategies or social issues, but they share a deep, unbreakable bond. They will eventually find a middle ground because their survival depends on each other. Instead of predicting a split, we should watch if this quiet tension forces the government to focus more on jobs, prices, and everyday governance.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

India needs to be on guard against ‘enemies’

This is further to your editorial ‘Bhagwat’s Dasara message highlights Hindu undivided family’. The annual Dasara Speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was more in line with an orderly democratic process to be followed in the country by the opposition, in order to draw attention to their demands. Agitations, Mohan Bhagwat said are healthy democratic procedures to remind the government in power for needed course correction. But, the process and procedure must not be with an intention to damage or hurt the orderly and well-oiled administration of the country at the behest of radical elements or inimical forces conspiring against the government. However, the nation has to guard against the vicious designs of destabilising forces out to wreck the country; and the people must be aware of such designs by such agencies. The virtual critic of Mohan Bhagwat was the Karnataka Home minister, Priyank Kharge who needlessly lampooned Bhagwat being the spokesperson for BJP was a very sad demonstration against RSS for no reason by the Congress government in Karnataka.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

RSS firmly behind BJP as ever

This refers to “Bhagawat’s Dasara message highlights Hindu undivided family,” (Oct 22). RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech warning against “regime change” and foreign-backed plots is not entirely unexpected. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) share the same ideological roots, making the BJP the political arm of the Sangh Parivar. When the RSS chief warns against political unrest or protests targeting the government, it serves a clear purpose: protecting their shared political power. Any threat to the Modi-led BJP government is seen by the RSS as a threat to its own long-term vision for India. While the RSS and BJP may occasionally disagree on minor internal issues, the RSS will never support opposition parties trying to remove the BJP. Defending the current government against criticism or political change is essential for the RSS to safeguard its own ideological goals.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Sangh’s ‘ostrich in the sand’ approach

Apropos ‘Bhagwat’s Dasara message highlights Hindu undivided family’ (Hans India; October 22, 2026). RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Dasara speech was a damp squid, vis-à-vis the burning issue of the CEC-orchestrated SIR. RSS, the ruling BJP’s Godfather obviously doesn’t find an exercise that disenfranchised over 13 crore eligible Indians worth addressing.

RSS’ silence on a grave issue that has dented Indian democracy badly represents the Sangh’s design to cling to power by hook or by crook. This has been disturbing to the commoner, whose hope of a nation of uncompromisingly strong democratic credentials has been dashed. When hope fades, desperation and frustration take shape. It is indeed disappointing to note that Bhagwat chose to adopt an ‘ostrich in the sand’ approach, so that the hornet’s nest isn’t stirred. Bulldozing a nation’s democratic tradition must be met with eyeball-to-eyeball.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi