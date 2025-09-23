MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd September 2025

Ban non-veg stuff in Tirupati

Thepractice of selling non-vegetarian stuff, both raw, boil and fried within the vicinity of Tirupati town where sacred temples with historical value flourish, should be categorically removed. This intention for a congenial religious vibration can gain the support of vegetarians, omnivores, piscatarians and people of all kinds with their belief and unwavering devotion. The nauseating fetor emitted in temple localities where non-vegetarian food in different forms is being sold. Darmikh organisations, the TTD, and local civic bodies should rise to the occasion and ensure a blanket ban on the sale of meat near temples in Tirupati.

M Pranathi,Turimerla village,

Nellore district

Why ignore NEP guidelines?

Whilethe NEP 2020 has strongly recommended skill-based training for XI and XII classes, it is not known why schools across the nation did not integrate it in the syllabus. After wasting five crucial years, the education ministry has now woken up to this dire reality. Will it take more years to design a new curriculum in consultation with educationists, academicians and industry stakeholders? A timeline for its introduction has not been set, which is a major blow.

N R Raghuram,Hyderabad

Hygiene and food safety go

for a toss in govt hospitals

Thisis in reference to your recent article “Gross violation of hygiene norms at govt hospitals”. The recent inspections at Hyderabad government hospitals have revealed shocking lapses in hygiene and food safety. Patients are already vulnerable; consuming food prepared under such unhygienic conditions increases the risk of infections and delays recovery. Families visiting patients also face exposure to such hazards, which could easily be prevented with stricter enforcement. This is not just a question of hygiene lapses; it reflects systemic negligence and accountability. Notices have been issued to kitchen contractors, but true change requires continuous monitoring, mandatory food safety training, proper infrastructure, and stringent compliance checks. The authorities must ensure that corrective actions are not temporary fixes but long-term solutions to protect public health. Public hospitals serve the most vulnerable sections of society. Ensuring basic hygiene is not optional, it is a moral and professional obligation. If left unaddressed, such negligence risks turning hospitals into sources of illness rather than healing.

Sukruti Paturi,Hyderabad

Indian talent at risk

Itis shocking to hear about the sudden hike in H1B visa fees. Although, the clarification that the revised fee applies only to new applicant’s and not to the existing visa holders brings some temporary relief, the episode has exposed how vulnerable our workforce is to external policy shifts. But what about the young aspirants whose entire career hopes are tied to the H1B pathway? Indian IT professionals, particularly from the two Telugu states, have played a vital role in building the American tech industry. Their contribution cannot be ignored, nor should their dreams be crushed overnight by a policy change. A move like this, if left unchecked, could close the doors for countless aspirants and discourage talent mobility. Such exorbitant fees are unimaginable for middle-class families, who invest their savings and emotions into sending their children abroad in search of a better future. India must take this matter up with utmost seriousness. Strong diplomatic engagement is needed to ensure that such unilateral decisions do not crush futures. This is not just a financial issue, it is about dignity, fairness, and opportunity. I urge the Centre to take strong diplomatic steps so that the ambitions of our youth are not left hanging.

Nooreen Fatima,Hyderabad

Tails of joy

Every wagging tail carries a story, and GHMC’s regular adoption drives ensure many such stories that find joyful endings. The recent event at KBR Park, where 16 stray puppies found new homes, once again highlights the city’s growing compassion for animals. With vaccinations, records, and guidance on responsible ownership, the civic body not only rescues strays but also builds a culture of care. Most inspiring is the focus on Indies, showing that every dog is lovable, no matter its breed. Such sustained efforts make Hyderabad not just a smart city, but a kind one too.

Kalisetti Soumya,Hyderabad