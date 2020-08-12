MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2020

Centre's move to boost economy laudable

The Finance Ministry announcing stimulus package arranged to release in a tranche series objectivising through its banker, RBI, to lift MSMEs and corporate sector while inclining to rescue the capsizing economy, which had been ferociously disturbed by Covid-19 pandemic, was well in time and added brownie points to the party in power at the Centre to a little extent.

Subsequently, the moratorium option leaving a leverage of preference for the customers of various banks who had availed different loans on their personal capacity also came as a big relief to them. The situation now pleads the policy makers for minimum income support and waving off the accrued interest on the loans until to the extent of pandemic period. Opinions of economic heads and experts from the RBI and other statistical agencies on growth rate, inflation, GDP, employment and other economy driving parameters should be taken into account to ease the prevailing situation. While the best efforts are going on in a coordinated manner between the States and the Centre to further avert possible uncertainties on social, economic, biological and even political fronts, what shall be appreciated is better strategy ensuring minimum income support to the families of the country. The psychosomatic stress being experienced by the middle and lower-income classes due to the pandemic is unfortunate.

M Janardhan Rao, Vijayawada

Govt should announce exam dates

It has been a long time since the government has kept final year students in dilemma over examination issue. There is no confirmation by the government weather exams will happen or not. If the government is allowing all the sectors to function, why it is not allowing education sector? As per the UGC, examinations should be held otherwise degrees will not be recognised. The UGC has urged the Supreme Court regarding it and now the matter is in the court. Due to some politics, students are having to pay a heavy price for it and as far as students' future is concerned, exam date should be declared.

Deepak Chawda, Hyderabad

Education system needs overhaul

The current education system needs lots of changes and innovations. In India, the education system is not so good nor so bad. The reason due to which it is not so good is lack of innovations and technologies. We are getting only theoretical knowledge, but no practical knowledge. In some cases, we think that we should change the present education system but in others, we also think what is the guarantee that the new education system is better than the present education system. More advanced technologies should be used in order to compete with other countries. More and more amendments should be done to make students physically fit and mentally strong. For making our country good in education, we have to change the present system and have to take the risk. If education creates curiosity in a child rather than putting burden on them, it would help students to learn things easily and thereby making skilled individuals who are needed for the development of our country. I hope this would come soon.

Kusuma Srivalli, Hanamkonda, Warangal

Prevention of accidents is government responsibility

It is acceptable if there is a disaster in a government unit and people demanding compensation to the victims. But these days, the government is declaring ex-gratia or compensation in a rather populist manner within a few hours of any mishaps, without verifying whether the government faulted somewhere in their routine exercises of inspecting the private units like hospitals or hotels. If so, it needs to check whether remedial action has been taken or not. Now, as a taxpayer, a citizen is empowered to ask whether high compensations can be paid when the stakeholders are completely private and when they are not direct victims of the government. The government must first make this irresponsible hospitals, hotels or industries to pay through their nose and then conduct an enquiry to see whether government has faulted anywhere in its mandatory duties. Accordingly, it can release the compensation. This will also help the government to fix accountability on the concerned staff so that future mishaps can be minimised if not totally eliminated. Family members of victims take the compensation and feel that losing their kith and kin is an act of God. It is high time life has to be valued first instead of consoling the sufferers with some aid after the damage is done. Prevention is always better than cure.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad












