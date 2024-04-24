MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th April 2024

Has EC exempted PM Modi from MCC

Usually with age and experience comes wisdom. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not mellowed or moderated his views since his days as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He continues to be the same old Hindutva hardliner; he remains antipathetic to secularism, socialism and social justice as ever despite holding the exalted office of Prime Minister for 10 years. His speeches are full of anti-Muslim tropes like ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children’. The anti-Muslim venom he spews in his tawdry speeches is reflective of his mental make-up. He uses mendacity to whip up religious rage and hatred in his election rallies in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Election Commission tasked with conducting a free and fair election and enforcing the MCC has become blind, deaf and dumb for the citizenry to expect it to take action! Is Modi exempted from following the MCC and the restriction on asking for votes in the name of religion? Modi once described refugee camps where the Muslim survivors of the 2002 pogrom stayed as ‘baby-producing factories’. He is consistent in displaying his visceral and ill-disguised Islamophobia. He could not have built his political career without demonising Muslims! He would have found himself irrelevant and jobless if there were no Muslims for him to bash!

On a lighter note, actually, he must be beholden to them for his preeminence and popularity! Narendra Modi bemoans the promise in the Congress manifesto to redistribute wealth to reduce economic inequalities. He values his mutually beneficial equations with the rapacious corporate behemoths more and cares less for the plight of the impoverished people. His 10-year rule facilitated and legitimised crony capitalism. Modi must be an apologist for the iniquitous caste system to oppose caste survey and preempt measures for the empowerment of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs. Even Modi’s creepy sycophants find it hard to defend and not decry his outrageous speeches.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu.

Is Modi washed pearl?

It has become a routine practice for PM Narendra Modi to cough up making serious allegations on the old veterans of Congress Party especially former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi whose relentless services to this nation are historical landmarks. For any ruler some negative shades must be there. Is Modi an exceptional and washed pearl? Questioning his anti social, anti senior citizen activities is not a tough task. He has broken many promises. Unfortunately the weak muscle party in opposition side is adding his popularity and strength. The probe agencies in his cage are one more serious threat to others. In school curriculum, lessons are prescribed on Nehru, Patel and other freedom fighters. TPCC Working President T Jayaprakash Reddy’s appeal to Modi in his words “If you can’t appreciate Nehru, at least don’t poison young minds” is to be taken note of.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Pseudo secularism thrives

Although the Indian Constitution envisages secularism, despite lapse of long period since independence, it is yet to be implemented .It is so solely for placating minority vote bank that provision regarding Uniform Civil Code, being common personal laws to all citizens alike regardless of religion, has not been enforced. Just like common civil or criminal laws, common personal law is indispensable for ensuring secularism. Unless or until UCC is enforced utter divisionism alone will prevail here and pseudo-secularism will thrive.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Protect the earth

Nature does not recognise political boundaries. Nothing can stop the wind or heat from entering another nation. The young people are more worried than those who are not so young, because they have their entire lives before them. The older population has created a mess of the planet and is leaving the young people to clean up the mess. The young have realised that the longer the delay in addressing the issue; the longer it would take to rectify the mistakes. The fight against climate change has brought the youth from different countries together on a single platform. The effects of climate change are visible in the increasing summer temperatures, unseasonal rains, the constant threats of cyclones and the onset of newer and unheard of ailments. There is no planet B where earth people can relocate. This is all we got and we have got to protect our home!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai