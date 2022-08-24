MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th August 2022

Covid-19 in endemic stage

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of daily Covid-19 cases has fallen below the 10,000 mark and the number of active cases dipped below the one lakh mark. The statistics are an indication that the pandemic is petering out. Still we must not gloss over the fact that SARS-CoV-2 infections continue to occur. The coronavirus and its variants are still in circulation for us to believe that we have turned the corner. We are told that we have 'to learn to live with the coronavirus' as it is likely to stay with us for long and unlikely to vanish on its own or let us vanquish it any time soon. Covid-appropriate behaviour, testing and vaccination are still needed for the containment of the Covid-19.

Nevertheless, we seem to have reached a stage in which we feel that the worst is over. It is a mercy that we don't have to be preoccupied with saving ourselves from the pandemic disease. We can safely say that the science-based response has proved effective in combating the pestilence. Still the somber note the pandemic struck will endure long. Medical experts are inclined to think that Covid-19 is becoming endemic in India.

The severity of infections is found to be low. It is the mildness of the disease that we now draw comfort from. We seem to have developed immunity, individual and herd, as a result of vaccination, and natural infection. The virus too may have changed its trait and behaviour to cause no great health scare. Hospitalizations and deaths have come down significantly. These facts buttress the thinking that Covid-19 is transitioning to the endemic stage. Whatever terminology is used, we should not become complacent about the scourge of a lifetime that has caused so many deaths and so much suffering and instilled existential fear in us and made us aware of the fragility and transience of life in our evolutionary journey.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Kanyakumari

Dirty politics in Delhi



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 14 others of corruption in the implementation of excise policy 2021-22 in the national capital territory. The registration of corruption case against Manish Sisodia and raid by the CBI follow a pattern of action against political rivals of the ruling party that has become so predictable that it raises doubts about the independent functioning of Central agencies and the process of investigation itself. It seems the ED and CBI have been blatantly misused by BJP and the Centre to target political opponents and states run by opposition. The ED has indeed been in the news lately for a number of high profile cases almost all involving opposition leaders includes the Gandhis of Congress. Between 2004 to 2014 ED carried just 112 raids. But between 2014 to 2022 under the BJP led NDA , there have been more than 3,000 raids. In seven years of BJP rule not a single BJP leader was arrested by ED or any Central agencies. Are all BJP leaders so honest? It seems in the view of ED and Central government agencies only opposition leaders are corrupt. If any opposition leader raided by ED, immediately if he embrace BJP Party then all cases will be cleared by ED. Eatala Rejender, Sujana Chowdary are examples.

Now coming to Manish Sisodia, soon after an article on Sisodia in the New York Times, in praise of his education policy was published, raids were carried on Sisodia. Instead of praising the Manish Sisodia, BJP says that New York Times report is paid report by AAP. If any International Magazine praises BJP and Narendra Modi it is OK for BJP, but if anybody praise for opposition it is paid report? One gathers impression that PM Modi and the ruling BJP cannot gracefully digest the praise heaped of political rivals by International Media. On the other hand Congress party, which cried a lot and did massive protests when the ED collected its top leaders Sonia and Rahul for questioning in a case now asks for sacking of Sisodia. Why these double standards? Why can't Congress party stand with AAP party and raise voice against ED and other central investigative agencies attacking only opposition parties. On the other hand Manish Sisodia says that BJP offered him CM post if he breaks AAP and will produce proof at appropriate time. Why not he produces proof now only that BJP carried out operation Lotus. It seems all is not well in Delhi politics.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Women have lost faith in Justice



Is this real Justice? On the day when all the 11 'apradhii' get remission on the very same day PM Modi Ji talks about women's safety. The convicts, who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her family members brutally, were released and welcomed with garlands. We the common people don't think this is a real justice to Bilkis Bano. Not only this but now all the rapists will demand for remission after few years. Is this real Justice Of India? A person who kill someone and rape someone can move freely with garlands without any fear. And who was raped have to live with fear. What impact it will give on citizens and specially women. I am sure that now onwards women have lost their faith in Justice and to live freely. One small request to GoI that they should give Bilkis Bano her right to live fearlessly and to give her respect back.

Somya Agrawal, Ujjain (MP)