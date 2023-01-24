MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2023

India on the cusp of great growth

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day this year. India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is today one of the world's leading economies. "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" have enhanced India's image in the world. It has become a role model for other nations in combating the Covid. Its efforts are to be lauded on its decisive action on renewable energy. India assumes the G20 Presidency at a crucial time when the entire world is facing the after-effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine war. The digital boom that our country is witnessing today and the success of the startup ecosystem along with our youth power is paving the way for the future.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Don't deny judiciary its rightful due



The Supreme Court has rightly exposed the government's faulty stance in not giving nod to some of the collegium's recommendations based on matters unrelated to their professional duties. In one case, it's the individual's sexual orientation and in another case it is his personal political leaning, which have nothing to do with their discharge of duties, but their nominations have been kept in abeyance by the government. The government should shed its prejudices over the private choices of the competent individuals and should not deny their rightful due. Without a proper reason it cannot deny the recommendations of the collegium.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Supremacy of legislature indisputable



Democracy is a form of government, of the people, by the people and for the people, as said by Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States of America. The supreme power of the democracy, ipso facto, is vested in the people, who, in turn confer it on their popularly elected representatives through their weapon of expression of individual franchise for every five years. The other two wings of a democratic edifice, viz., executive and judiciary owe their existence to the base foundation of the legislature. For a democracy to be complete in all respects, the institution of judiciary, like the executive, must also be subject to the legislative EXERCISE of power, through a properly built mechanism, say, a collegium. It is for the legislature to decide the constituents and the framework of such a collegium. It is a matter which cannot be afforded to leave it to the exclusive domain of judiciary, not withstanding its aura of eminence and elitism.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

This refers to Hans front page news "CJI hails 'basic structure' verdict" (January 23). There are many controversial opinions by many legal minds on this issue. When we peep into constitution, the phrase 'Basic Structure Doctrine' (BSD) is not found in it. In 1973, the Supreme Court identified this concept for the first time in the historic Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala case. SC is the interpreter of the Constitution and the arbiter of all amendments made by Parliament. SC while disposing of cases on fundamental rights altered the BSD in Minerva Mills, Golaknath and other cases. Finally, the 1973 declaration on BSD is said to be final and it cannot be amended even by Parliament. V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju endorsed the views that SC has hijacked the Constitution. This debate is going unabated without arriving at a common consensus. Parliament is law making authority and hence it is always supreme over Supreme Court and Executive.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Low morality in current era of politics



Apropos Hans editorial "SHUN LAXITY, MAKE ALL OBEY RULES" (January 23). It is the experience of the people of this nation that politicians in power do disobey the rules in force and what it is clearly stated in it that rules in India are followed more in breach than in practice. Police also have a Nelson's Eye on big shots. Innocent common public are mercilessly punished even for minute flaws. Deterioration of values becomes the order of the day. I remember former President of India VV Giri personally attended the Supreme Court in a case against him. PM Narendra Modi paid from his pocket the price of lunch he took in a restaurant in Parliament. Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned as Union Railway Minister taking on him the moral responsibility on a train accident. Tanguturi Prakasam, the former CM of AP, led a poor life in his last days without seeking government help. Now where is that creed? Do we expect UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's payment of penalty for not wearing seatbelt will emulate our leaders? It is not fit for a dream also.

NSL Gowtami, Hyderabad