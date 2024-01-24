MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2024

Pseudo Ram Rajya proponents

After the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the PM Narendra Modi, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar and UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath proudly declared that “Ram Rajya” is established in our country. I wondered if at all a new Temple is constructed, is really “Ram Rajya” is established. Mahatma Gandhi said that Ram Rajya is a divine Raj, where all are happy and no one is sad. He further said that for me Rama and Rahim are one and the same deity. I acknowledge no other God but the one God of truth and righteousness. He even said that my Hinduism teaches me to respect all religions. In this lies the secret of Ramayana. Ram Rajya ensures equal rights to prince and pauper. Unfortunately, the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, remains just a dream and will probably continue so in future too. In our country minorities are targeted, their Masjid and Churches are vandalised by hate mongers. Women are raped and harassed. Unemployment is on peak. Corruption is unlimited. Huge population is engulfed with poverty. Millions of youth, many of them educated, are still unemployed. Minorities are being lynched in the name of cow smuggling. I wonder the vision of “Ram Rajya” in our country, it appears like a dream difficult to be realised. Our country has always followed the path to attain “Ram Rajya”, but still it is a long way to walk on.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana

II

I’m in Delhi for some personal work, I’m shocked that people are being made to share their selfie with saffron flag in WhatsApp group of colony association and those who haven’t shared are ticked as anti-Modi and Hindu aligned to opposition parties. Similarly, those who didn’t not light lamps. The reverence under fear of harassment is no good for the country which is supposed to be celebrating lord Ram’s return which is also untrue as Ram himself is watching us whether we are sincere or otherwise. In the back drop of all resources on one’ side, even if INDIA bloc had participated, there is bleak chance for them.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad, TS

Golden opportunity lost

The I.N.D.I.A bloc has lost a golden opportunity in joining hands with the mainstream in the matter of consecration of the Lord Rama’s temple at Ayodhya, what is worse, is especially when the General Elections is in May 2024. Whatever vote bank balance they are hitherto having, runs the risk of getting drastically depleted, thanks to the antipathy they garnered by the enlightened public in this whole episode. After all, the act of consecration is no way a sacrilege and is well founded on the principles of jurisprudence, having been vindicated by the highest court of the land. It makes little sense to swim against the current, more so in a democracy!

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad, TS

INDIA Bloc myopic

Certainly, all those who showed their reverence and religious fervour are not fools. If the opposition bloc cannot realise this simple fact, it means they have planned to fail. Of course, those who have honest and sincere (which excludes all VIPs of all sorts) are not fools. On the other hand, who have silently showed their relevance without displaying their reverence in phone status, social media, selfie are also not fools. While, delivering the judgement, the court ordered govt to set up trust and once the trust was formed, the role of government should have ended. If the PM and all others had participated, leaving the rest to those responsible for performing the pratishthan, and even then if INDIA Bloc had declined to participate, it can be termed myopic.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad, TS

World soaks in Ram devotion

The great day of concentration of Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya is grandly celebrated on January 22 and the temple is open to the public that marked the end of austerities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was actively into his official. The evening of the ‘Prana Prathishta’ resembled Deepavali enacted in January as oil lamps were lit and firecrackers lit the sky. The coming days will witness unprecedented crowds of devotees visiting Ayodhya on a daily basis that would resemble devotees to Sabarimala Ayyappa’s Temple during the ‘Makara vilakku’ day,

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Ayodhya reaffirms Sanatana Dharma

The Ayodhya event confirmed our status as a Dharmic nation. Our nationalism and solutions for multiculturalism rest solely on Dharmic principles, where all traditions have always had a mutual coexistence without principles of force. Intellectual debates of the most intense kind, yes; physical violence, rare. India has seen far less violence than Western and Middle Eastern cultures. Secularism, or ‘separation of the church and the state’ was a solution for the Christian world of Europe at a specific time in its history when various denominations were fighting each other. As intellectuals like Sri Aurobindo or Ananda Coomaraswamy, who truly understood India, said, secularism does not make sense in India.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Telangana