MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th June 2024

Stop playing with students’ future

It is disturbing to read that the future of lakhs of NEET aspirants has been hanging in balance after ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG 2024 came to fore. The hard work put in by the students has gone waste as they will have to appear for the medical entrance exam once again for no fault of theirs. To cap it all, the Union education ministry cancelled UGC-NET claiming that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. The ministry handed over the case to the CBI, which has begun its investigation. Findings of the investigation will be out in due course; probe report could be favourable or not for certain individuals. But some people will be arrested or made scapegoat in the name of investigation. It is a big shame that the National Testing Agency couldn’t conduct the exam free and fair. Government needs to stop playing with the future of the students. I hope the Union education ministry will go to the bottom of the NEET ‘irregularities’ and also ameliorate the situation faced by the students, who have been at the end of their tether. What next for NEET?

Madras Ramani Jayanthi, Chennai

Desist demolition of buildings

Crores of public money was invested for construction of big palace like buildings in various districts by Jagan Mohan Reddy Government. Chandrababu Naidu government after taking over charge of administration in Andhra Pradesh ordered for demolishing YSRCP office under construction in Tadepalli which looks akin to dismantling TDP’s prajavedika in 2019 by previous regime. Already constructed buildings should be utilised judiciously for government offices or offering them for rent/lease. People always observe every move of the government. Think twice before doing such things. At times vast experience also pulls down the eminence one has.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Coal blocks by centre is detrimental

The stand of BRS to oppose proposed coal blocks by the centre is laudable. The transfer of coal mining to private hands has two perils one this will reduce PSU role and its jobs, two it will lead to evils like under reporting and astute corruption. The case of Bellary mines is a perfect example of politico-capitalist nexus in the exploitation of coal reserves and encroachment of forest lands.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Save trees to counter heat

There is an alarming situation, surely, with the heatwave claiming 114 lives across the country and more than 40,000 heat stroke cases. There was a time when mostly it was the North, especially Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, where the heat was unbearable. Just a couple of days back, a friend from Lucknow was here with me and he was saying that the heat in Uttar Pradesh is killing and that Mumbai is still better, compared to the North Indian state. I agree, but how much longer before we face the same situation as in Uttar Pradesh? In fact, today temperatures all across the country are rising, in fact, across the world. If this situation is not serious enough to wake us up from our slumber then I wonder what can! One of the immediate steps we need to take in order to counter the heat is to stop destroying our forests.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, East Mumbai

Stall five-star hotel projects in Kaziranga

Kaziranga National Park is embroiled in a controversy regarding the proposed construction of three five-star hotels within its boundaries. Reports are that two of these hotels are taken up by the Taj group and one by the Hyatt group. These hotels come in between an important elephant corridor which would not only disrupt the crucial elephant habitat but also disturb the natural movement of elephants leading to man-animal conflict. There was also news that these projects do not have the required environmental clearances to construct these facilities in such a sensitive area. There are many facilities in and around Kaziranga. Also, it is a 2-hour drive from Tezpur which is a major town so there is no need for five-star facilities in Kaziranga as people who come to enjoy the wild rarely look for luxury. So, it would be smart to stall these projects or relocate them away from the animal habitats to prevent any man-animal conflict in the future. The animals are not there to provide a view from the swanky rooms of a five-star facility!

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur