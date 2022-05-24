MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th May 2022

All eyes on Varanasi court

The Varanasi District Court has adjourned the Gyanvapi case and reserved the order. Its decision on the maintainability of the suit will be of much legal and political significance. It will reveal how the court looks at the import and applicability of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. It may be held that 'ascertainment' of the character of a place of worship is not barred under the Act. However, it is important that the courts are guided by the spirit of this crucial piece of legislation. The intention behind seeking 'to determine' the character of the place of worship, the Gyanvapi mosque is 'to change' it in the name of 'correcting a historical wrong' and as part of Hindu revivalism.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

AP CM's initiative appreciable

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is participating in the World Economic Forum, along with a delegation of senior officials to woo investors. Areas of interest being pitched to investors are: Healthcare, education, industrialisation, automation, digitalisation etc. It is hoped that he will succeed in his efforts to draw investments into the trunkated state. His planning and strategy to woo global investors is good. Recently, he inagurated world's largest integrated renewable energy storage project in Kurnool , at a cost of $3 billion, which the nation should be proud of.

KL Rao, Gurgaon

KCR's wishful thinking

After the national political tour to other states a few months ago to explore and stitch a strong opposition unity to counter BJP in 2024 national polls did not elicit the expected response, KCR's mission once again to meet opposition parties in Delhi in order to bring them all under a new umbrella known as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) appears wishful thinking. There is an element of instability after TRS president's reluctance to meet Congress leaders. A few from the opposition camp want to seek support of the grand old party for a consensus candidate for the presidential poll. Given the contradictions, whatever name one calls the front and work extra time to build electoral alliances with the regional parties and small parties, it is more likely to fall into pieces before the take-off as seen in the past.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Support sustainable paper straws

Government's move to ban single use plastic from July 2022 is laudable but one needs to look out for timely and economical substitute. As imported paper straws hurt the exchequer and are not feasible for the Rs10 market segment of beverages, it's time for opportunity based theory of entrepreneurship. Let's acclimatise the change, grab the opportunity and start the manufacturing of paper straws/ edible straws in low price range. Ensuring economies of scale by exploring target market and signing some contract with these firms. It's killing two birds with a single stone, getting rid of single use plastic and achieving self-sufficiency.

Shruti Sharma, Ujjain

Time to end police excesses

Life is a gift and the right to live is a constitutional one which cannot and shouldnt be taken away by anybody. Killing denies this right. The killing of the 4 accused in the rape & murder of Disha termimg it an enounter is a crime. The policemen involved will be tried for sure, for taking law into their hands. In a country where Gandhian principles are valued & revered, his ideals have no place in modern times. The HC has to, and I am sure, pass an exemplary judgement which will, apart from setting a precedent, try & reform police excesses.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Atma Nirbhar in defence sector

The government is keen to reduce dependence on imported military platforms as Indian armed forces are projected to spend around $130 billion in capital procurement over the next five years. A goal set for a turnover of $25 billion in defence manufacturing in the country in the next five years is a sure road map in achieving the mammoth ambition. Government's effort to attract higher FDI following the move to raise the cap on investment through the automatic route to 74% is being seen as an innovative add-on to the road map. The Ukraine war proved a true testing ground for a variety of weapons used by Russia that are in Indian defence inventory. The vulnerability of Russian tanks, fighter aircraft, helicopters, and armoured vehicles at the hands of NATO-supplied missiles is unmissable; while missiles, multibarel rockets and variety bombs the Russians used proved deadly beyond doubt in Ukraine.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru