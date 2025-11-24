MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th November 2025

Patronage of AI is worrisome

Apropos ‘AI singularity is God’ (THI, Nov 21), people are spellbound by the possibility of machines taking over. The possibility of giving human intelligence a ‘much needed’ rest and instead permit something artificial to dictate life by elbowing away all that humans have been rooted on. Everyone seems keen to jump into this bandwagon without bothering about the implications. If human intelligence is advantaged by consciousness, and finer emotions like empathy, guilt, and sympathy, Artificial Intelligence is disadvantaged by their deficiency. Before AI is allowed a fly-by-night growth, it is wise to ensure it’s no Frankenstein’s monster.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi

Cong behaviour has become absurd

This refers to ‘Celebrating those who slam India is Oppn’s new brand of politics’ (THI, Nov 22). The credibility of the Opposition will stand tall, if there is a responsible and conscientious role in their interactions with the government in power. A new fashion has now emerged for the Congress to view the government as its enemy and complain that the government is passing Bills without consultation or debates in Parliament. Since the proceedings in the Parliament are live, there is escaping for the Opposition to assume innocence. People remember this to be a usual trend during all sessions of the Parliament, during which irrelevant and preposterous issues are ridiculously planned to stall the proceedings. This is nothing but sheer rowdy behaviour on part of the INDI Alliance. This attitude of the political groups in the opposition persists, even after the Speaker, makes it a point to call for their cooperation for a discussion on important issues to be legislated. It is high time to impose a stiff fine or forfeiture of the allowance from the irresponsible MPs for creating cacophony in the House, even as the Treasury Benches are answering their queries. No wonder, people are utterly disgusted with the irresponsible and ridiculous behaviour of the Opposition for whom the precious time of the Parliament is not of any consequence. If the Congress and other INDI partners continue their nonsensical behaviour, they will become the nation’s laughing stock.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

TG women must restrain behaviour in buses

This refers to the news report ‘Mahalakshmi rush sparks seat fight; the men want partitions back ‘ (THI Nov 21). Ever since the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme, some women have cut a sorry figure with their bellicose behaviour. There is no denying that this scheme is a blessing for women, girls and transgender persons. If their pugnacious attitude continues, then the government might wind up this scheme. Despite paying for tickets, many male passengers are at the receiving end. They must stand all through the journey, which is unfair and unjustified. TGSRTC authorities and the state government must ensure that women must occupy only seats reserved for ladies so that men, senior citizens and the physically challenged can be assured of hassle-free travel.

Zubair Khan,Hyderabad

Put an end to roadside medical frauds

The recent incident involving a Bengaluru IT professional, who lost a huge sum of money and suffered kidney damage after trusting a roadside “ayurvedic” tent is alarming. These illegal setups misuse the name of ayurveda, exploit people’s insecurities, and sell untested and harmful substances without any medical qualification. Their continued presence shows a serious failure of regulation and public safety. The government must take strict action by shutting down such unlicensed practitioners, enforcing proper medical standards, and creating strong awareness campaigns. Citizens should not be left vulnerable to medical fraud that threatens both their health and financial security.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Modi’s four initiatives augur well

Apropos “PM Modi Proposes 4 Initiatives at G20” (THI Nov 23), the call for a global front against the drug-terror nexus is both timely and necessary. In a world where illicit networks are on the rampage, such a coordinated effort could help nations move from reactive policing to proactive prevention. The emphasis on human-centric development and digital public infrastructure shows a welcome shift from abstract growth metrics to real-world impact. However, the success of these proposals will depend on how inclusive and transparent the frameworks are. Global cooperation often falters when national interests override shared goals. To avoid this, India could lead by example—publishing open benchmarks, inviting civil society input, and ensuring that the digital repository serves both innovation and accountability. Let’s hope that the momentum doesn’t fade after the summit.

Avinashiappan Myilsami,Coimbatore-641402