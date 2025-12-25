MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th Dec 2025

Bahubali Rocket is great news

While the world slept, India quietly reinforced its strategic posture. In a significant development, India successfully conducted a submarine-launched ballistic missile test in the Bay of Bengal late at night, showcasing the operational readiness of its sea-based nuclear deterrent. Though official confirmation is awaited, defence sources suggest the missile tested was most likely the nuclear-capable K-4, a key component of India’s second-strike capability.

The timing and precision of the launch underline the credibility of India’s deterrence doctrine, built on stealth, survivability, and technological maturity. This test sends a clear message: India’s strategic forces remain vigilant, resilient, and fully prepared to safeguard national security under any circumstance. Kudos to the entire team that achieved this magnificent feat.

Maniam Ramani Jayanthy, Trichy-641012

Bravo ISRO for LVM3-M6 mission’s success

Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the spectacular success of the LVM3-M6 mission, which flawlessly launched the heaviest foreign satellite ever from Indian soil—the 6,100 kg BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite belonging to US-based AST SpaceMobile—into Low Earth Orbit on December 24.

This remarkable achievement not only sets a new milestone in India’s space capabilities, demonstrating the unmatched reliability and precision of the “Bahubali” rocket, but also significantly boosts ISRO’s commercial prowess through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), attracting more international clients and strengthening India’s competitive edge in the global launch market amid rising demand for cost-effective and dependable heavy-lift services.

N Sivaprasad

Vajpayee remains one of a kind

Had Atal Bihari Vajpayee been alive on December 25, 2025, he would have turned 101. Though the former Prime Minister is no longer with us, his statesmanship in politics and poetry will continue to endure. An open book by nature, he held independent views on many issues, often rising above ideological lines of the RSS and BJP. He had the courage to ask, ‘Aag kisne lagai, kaise faili?’ and to remind then Chief Minister Narendra Modi of Raj Dharma. Despite being a sharp critic of Nehru and his political legacy, Atalji never indulged in personal or below-the-belt attacks on the Nehru-Gandhi family. A statesman with wit, he once told the media in Bihar, ‘Main Atal bhi hoon aur Bihari bhi.’” A fantastic man!

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad-103

Increased rail fare is burdensome

As it is, common people are eking out their livelihood with their limited financial resources. Many labourers from Andhra Pradesh and other states are slogging it out in Hyderabad as employment opportunities are bleak in their states. Raising railway fares is a major blow to them. General bogies in all trains are always packed. It is similar in the reserved compartments.

All compartments are dirty, toilets stink with no sufficient water, and its doors are without locks, while insects enjoy a free run. Without conditioning the coaches properly, increasing fares is unjustified. Collecting more fares during festival seasons is illegal and immoral.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad