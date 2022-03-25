MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th March 2022

Odisha page welcome

I appreciate your gesture in having launched full page issue of Odisha page in THI. It being our neighbouring state and moreover we have similarity in culture since the erstwhile Rajas ruled the composite state. In addition to the routine news it may be welcome to devote columns on cultural and academic news of importance. As I first visited the state in 1990, I noticed abject poverty but ever since there has been a sea change in the socio-economic front of Odisha. I shall be happy to know the latest developments in Odisha through your esteemed columns.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Poor safety measures will kill

The latest accident engulfing a scrap godown in a early morning fire once again exposes lack of fire-safety measures in buildings, godowns, hotels, hospitals and at work places etc. As usual, ministers, law makers, officials rushing to the spot and coming out with their own version to the media on one hand even as a routine government announcing compensation and offering lip service to kith and kin of deceased, it is sad commentary that everything is forgotten quickly once the matter cools down.

Even a probe ordered and report in all such fire related accidents in the past never seen the light of the day appear to have been buried invariably with no strict action taken against the guilty. One need not be surprised if the government turns a blind eye to take the matter seriously because every government pronounces in public about safety measures mandatory to prevent fire accidents but in reality it is an irony that lackadaisical corrupt officials act the other way thus emboldening the employers/owners of such buildings, godowns, institutions to obtain fire-safety fitness certificate by hook or crook. As a result these places with no proper escape route in place have literally become death traps to inmates. As long as fire safety measures are fully complied with before occupation and fire safety audit take place periodically for the safety of everyone, one cannot hope to bring fire accidents to zero level.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Treat fire mishaps seriously

Our lax attitude towards safety measures has resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives every year. This is particularly true in road and fire accidents. No city in India is serious about fire safety and therefore it is useless to blame any one political party. The people themselves are not serious and often pay the authorities for looking the other way. Godowns and other storage units in industrial unit are fire traps waiting to explode. It's a wonder that even with all these accidents waiting to happen, there's something to be said about being under divine protection.

A serious look at the many storage unit is bound to find many deficiencies in fire safety norms. Many will be illegal. Does anybody have the political will to go after the offenders? The least the government can do is to see that adequate compensation is paid to the family of the deceased. Or is it expecting too much?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

What was AP Assembly Speaker doing?

Any person witnessing the Assembly proceedings on March 24, might have been an audience to a hilarious scene wherein its presiding officer, aka Speaker, too seen clapping his table more than once, as a gesture to approving and appreciating the speech delivered by its chief minister. Where are our legislative body manuals asserting that once an MLA is elected or chosen as its Speaker, he/she is expected to discharge duties in an impartial and unbiased manner?

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Real battle awaits TRS

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender's prediction of the downfall of TRS cannot be brushed aside just like that. His victory in bye elections much against all odds involving money, men and power is an empirical proof of how he views things in the coming future. So, TRS cannot take things easily and will have to struggle a lot to achieve what KCR confidently declared that his party would win 95 to 105 seats.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Be strict with pollution control

In spite of all advancements in different sectors, India continues to be in pathetic state in air pollution levels. India ranks 5th in the top five most polluted countries in the world. For the fourth consecutive year, Delhi continues to be the most polluted capital in the world. According to the world Air Quality Report 2021, 35 of the 50 cities with the worst air quality are in India. As a matter of fact, none of the cities in India meets the prescribed World Health Organization air quality standards.

India must take a leaf out of China's book and tackle air pollution problem. Despite being the most populated country in the world, China has made progress in controlling air pollution. In contrast, tackling air pollution continues to be an insurmountable problem in India. Traffic exhaust, factory emissions, smoke from stubble burning, construction dust , solid fuel use-all these contribute to high air pollution.

Notwithstanding the fact that there are anti-pollutions laws in India, they are not strictly enforced. When cities succeed in controlling air pollution to some extent, pollution in rural areas continues unabated. Without proper coordination between city and rural areas, pollution cannot be tackled. Urbanites find it difficult to convince farmers to use less polluting practices. Similarly, rural people cannot convince urban people to drive less. Considering the ill effects of high air pollution, the government needs to take drastic measures to control it. We need to shift to renewable sources of energy. Given that air pollution causes diseases and deaths and adversely affects normal life, stringent measures need to be taken to combat it.

Venu G S, Kollam