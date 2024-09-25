MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th September 2024

All eyes on new President of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has elected Anura Kumara Dissanayake of left group as its President defeating traditional parties.Both, Rajapaksa, one that is considered the cause for economic crisis, and Ranasinghe, the other one that tried to stabilise the economy of the country later, were denied by the people equally. The President has pragmatically said that he is not a magician to bail out the nation immediately from the clutches of economic downturn and wanted to work along with people. He is not in favour of India externally and Tamils internally. He is perceived as a pro-China leader. India will have to deal with another neighbour with hostile leadership. Sri Lanka has got liberal help from India in its most trying times. Hope it will not leave the trusted hand.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Dissanayake’s presidential victory in Sri Lanka marks a pivotal moment. It does, however, bring up critical questions about the future direction of the country. Will Dissanayake’s promises of systemic change and anti-corruption measures translate into tangible benefits for the impoverished population? How will he balance his ambitious welfare policies with the stringent fiscal targets set by the IMF? Over and above that, what steps will he take to address the concerns of marginalised communities, particularly Tamils, who largely did not support him? The nation watches closely as he navigates these complex challenges.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

AP CM should focus on good governance

Day in and day out Tirupati laddu affair is taking different routes leading to criticising present and past Governments of Andhra Pradesh. Leave the case to a central agency to probe instead of state’s to avoid further criticism by opposition. A lot of administrative work is yet to be commenced by CBN government which is busy with flood relief works and Tirumala laddu row immediately after assuming power. No discussions and no activities are shown on Amaravati capital building and Polavaram project besides setting right of flaws of previous government. When will the new regime deeply involve in industrialising the State to reap the benefits. It is suggested to stop commenting on YSRCP rule and concentrate on other governance activities. Finally people cannot keep their divine reverence until laddus and other prasadam are certified for its purity.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Time to expedite execution of projects

The prolonged delays in completion of the infrastructural projects is a matter of grave concern for the nation. The efficacy of the members involved in the implementation or completion comes in question as it burdens the coffers each day. Project delays on an average of 5-10 years calls for heavy unaccounted expenditure. Also, adequate infra non-availability leads to slow rate of economic growth and less rate of increase in the overall GDP.

Thus, projects if they lose the requirement should be re-evaluated and aborted if not necessary anymore.

Tulika Chowdhury, Kolkata

India to rightly balance US, China-Russia

Sub: “QUAD’s subtle yet strong message to China” (Sept 24). As the QUAD meet in US delivered a significant diplomatic takeaway with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the platform not only to dispel misconceptions but also remove any ambiguity about its mission. In a way, Modi also clarified India’s position as a strong player in global geopolitics. In fact, the four nation alliance has sent a clear message that QUAD is only meant for global good and not just created to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. While, Modi also made it abundantly clear that for India, US is an essential ally in the global arena offering economic, military and diplomatic support, at the same time, rightly contended that China should abide by rules-based international order by putting an end to coercive tactics and intimidatory actions in South and East-China sea. Summing up, the world will be watching closely about how this alliance continues to shape the geo-political landscape on one hand and on the other, how Modi’s leadership navigates the complexities of its relationship with the big powers US, China and Russia.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Rein in HYDRA, stop hasty demolitions

This refers to your news report ‘After a brief hiatus, HYDRA razes illegal structures, at Kukatpally lake ‘(Sept 23). Demolition drive is wreaking and creating hovac all over the Telangana. The Telangana state government is hell-bent on demolishing houses, buildings, commercial properties and apartments in the name of illegal structures by HYDRA. People are panic-stricken. All their dreams and hopes were dashed to the ground and shattered. The government must ponder over the poignant plight of the physically challenged and visually impaired individuals and the poor and desist and refrain from demolishing their houses near nalas or lakes areas without prior eviction notice and without providing alternative on the humanitarian grounds without any further delay.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad