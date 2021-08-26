MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th August 2021

Netas vent spleen, turning abusive

It is unprecedented in the recent past for the state police to arrest a Union minister for speaking against a Chief Minister, using objectionable words.

In fact, both Maharashtra CM and Union Minister are at fault as former got poor knowledge of the how old is this Independence Day and the latter for losing balance of tongue. It is common among political circles to abuse one another on various issues.

In Telangana state, there is a war of words between Chief Minister and opposition on various issues. The CM used harsh and uncivilised words during Telangana agitation against Andhras and opposition parties with bitterness, and he himself paved way for this trend.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

II

An unpleasant trend has developed in recent times that politicians, including Chief Ministers, Prime Ministers and other top leaders are indulging in hate speeches and no party is willing to curb this issue (Union Minister held for 'Slap slur' on Maha CM, August 25).

Leaders should realise that their contentious remarks may fetch temporary political benefits but spoils the entire society badly in the long run in tune with the saying "yatha raja, thata praja" (as the king so are the people). The growing crimes lately in the nation is an indication and are warning bells.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Putrid politics of present-day

Suravajjula's article (THI, Aug 25) is naturally a contrast between virtuous old and the time-serving present nefarious stuff. Gandhi didn't even dreamt of being a politician post-Independence but his grooming Nehru got him into the bad books of history, whereas now the politics are for a hierarchy and the filth is the repository of ancestral through ongoing dustbin of vulgarity.

Alas, Abraham Lincoln was humiliated by his father's cobbling but he didn't admonish the offender but rather endorsed his pointing to his late father's virtuous craft of cobbler besides his impeccable character.

That's what Jr. Martin Luther had a 'historic' dream that his daughter's skin would go beyond the depth of colour to the commendable character.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

II

This refers the article " Our netas & their foul language' by Dr Ramu Suravajjula. The present crop of politicians is not trained and shows moral turpitude and inclination to maintain 4Ds while making speeches across all platforms.

They are not statesmen like Nehru, Gandhi, CR, Lal Bahadur Shastri etc for us to expect to hear illuminating speeches devoid of venomous verbal diarrhoea. When rivalry rules the roost, diatribe and vitriolic fiery speeches become routine.

The practical suggestions put forward will certainly help control the trend but more importantly the ECI and the heads of parties should take appropriate steps to curtail their leaders from making unpalatable and nasty speeches.

NR Raghuram, Hyderabad

III

This has reference to moot point "Our netas and their foul language" (Aug 25). A timely and aptly presented message with a hope to correct our unconscionable political leaders to maintain their respectable status given to them by people is expected to serve the purpose.

Criticism should always be focused on policies but not on persons. We can comment on judgment but not on judges. This analogy applies to any field. It is to be noted here that Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested for an inane remark on Maharashtra Chief Minister.

It is unfortunate that vituperative language is being used as a customary in people's houses and outside. In addition to 4Ds - discipline, dignity, decency and decorum, I like to add dedication as a 5-D.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Monetisation of assets bad idea

The national monetisation pipeline scheme announced by the central government to pool six lakh crore rupees in coming four years through leasing out various infra assets is not welcome.

The precious national assets would be served on platter to private players easily by this scheme for a pittance. Irrespective of the government's claims about the ownership and authority, the leased assets will be treated and utilised as if completely privatised by all means for the entire decades-long duration.

Why can't the government continue to manage them efficiently and save the assets and help the public exchequer?

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

The monetisation of assets across key sectors provides no tangible benefits to the common people. At the same time, it will enable rapacious corporate behemoths to accumulate more wealth.

It is a fallacy to hail the plan as a big bang economic reform with the potential to bring about infrastructural development and transform the country. The planned monetisation of assets is privatisation through the backdoor; it is a recipe for monopolisation, pure and simple.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Need to speed up vax drive

The Covid numbers of late are coming down in India. But a lag in vaccination helps nobody's cause. The third wave of the pandemic is estimated to be peak in October.

The government must be proactive in vaccinating the adult population for their holistic wellbeing. Also, the government must be proactive in vaccinating the people who have not received the second dose of Covishield to ensure that they retain their protective cover.

With social distancing being quite erratic in India, vaccination is our only line of defence.

KS Rao, Thane