MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th August 2022

Sisters' act will inspire many

Apropos 'Four sisters held for lynching eve teaser' (Aug 25), the incident of four sisters lynching an eve teaser must be regarded as a brave act by women in taming social offenders in society to infuse some fear of law and sense of level headed behaviour towards women.

There is no doubt the society at large will be appreciative of the act by the sisters as the law did not prevent or do enough to curb the evil acts of the offender.

One cannot always foreclose the notion that all victims of eve teasing will take it lying down, due to fear and sheer helplessness. The act of courage and tough move by four sisters will surely instill confidence in women in general to face the attackers.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

On the Independence Day, the Gujarat government released life convicts on remission. These were greeted as heroes. This happens on the same day when Prime Minister advises respecting women leads the country towards development.

The villagers are scared, especially the women folk. These convicts gangraped a pregnant woman and killed seven members of her family. How was remission considered for such hard criminals? Modiji keeps quiet, without condemning or instructing State to re-arrest the convicts.

Earlier in unnao in UP, the public representative who was booked for rape charges and murder charges was acquitted. Such leniency leads to increase in the atrocities against women .

KLRao, Visakhapatnam

Radical change on the anvil in Cong

Given the long-time association and obsession with its party leadership and its chief cadres, it is quite difficult for the Gandhi descendants of the Nehru dynasty to refrain from influencing its future course of political strategie.

However, it sounds so far so good that a radical change in leadership is thought of as of now at least. But that is not all. As rightly concluded, the burden of of ensuring that the new incumbent leadership should be allowed free play to have its own fresh approach, lies on the Gandhi triumvirate more than ever.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

II

Sonia Gandhi on the eve of her visit abroad for health check-up has appointed Ashok Gehlot as In-charge President of the INC. An experienced and statesmanly Congress man, it is hoped there wouldn't be any resistance to him. An idea that was already doing rounds is that of having zonal presidents for the four regions can be welcomed for better coordination and cohesion.

When Gandhi family members are reluctant to take the mantle, they should not be forced. If they voluntarily join in using their charisma and helping to garner votes for the INC, that can be facilitated. Congress is now in do-or-die mode and it becomes duty-bound for every committed Congress man to shed any inhibitions and fight for the success of the party in either coming to power or facilitating formation of an alternative government, if people wish that way.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Sorry predicament of press, politics

This refers to 'My tryst with the fourth estate' by Dr Mohan Kanda (August 25). He started by quoting Voltaire that democracy is safe when the press is free. Right. Today how much the media is independent without supporting governments or political parties? Then how is democracy safe? Press or any media known as fourth estate is to bring out the evils of the society and malpractices of the rulers, organisations or in any other field through its reports. Governments should be afraid of fourth estate as they cannot survive without it.

Thomas Jefferson, former President of United States of America, said there were newspapers without governments, but governments cannot run their show without newspapers. Nehru used to accept comments and jokes on him with a smile. Where is such acumen and sagacity now in press and politics?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Nitish may meet Uddhav's fate

The eight-time Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, won the trust vote in Bihar Assembly by a voice vote and a historic one. BJP paved the way for him to become the CM and the wily Nitish proved to be ungrateful.

The newly formed Mahaghatbandhan government in Bihar comfortably won the motion of confidence amid a walkout staged by BJP MLAs. As for the present status, there is no ambiguity and the ministry passed through the floor test comfortably. With RJD leaders facing a series of corruption charges, the ministry may face the Maharashtra-type fall sooner or later.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai