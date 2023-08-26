MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th August 2023

Aiyar’s sickening rant against PV

Refer to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s new book that so well coincides with the upcoming election in 2024 to brand late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao as the first BJP PM under the then Congress rule, speaks of inherent hate and bile against the majority community. He suggests the majority community must endure and put up with all ills heaped by others. Mani’s anger against a Telugu PM was mainly due to the fact that Sri Narasimha Rao played a level-headed secular role; unlike the established notion of the Congress unmistakably portrayed by Manmohan Singh who said the principal inheritors to India’s resources are Muslims; totally elbowing out the majority Hindu community as if it was non-existent for the Congress and its leaders. What late PVNR did was to correct the secular agenda followed by the Congress, which was always in support of a particular community.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Move to keep probe agencies on leash

The Central government is considering creating a new post of Chief Investigation Officer of India (CI0), on the lines of the Chief of Defense Staff and the National Security Officer to whom the chiefs of the three defense services and chiefs of ED and CBI respectively report. This move seems to be the Center’s ploy to retain an obliging Sanjay Mishra who is demitting office as the ED Chief on September 15, after the Supreme Court cut short his tenure. There is no dearth of central investigative agencies, and officers in the country. This move on the sly does not bode well for the center.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Chandrayaan credit solely to scientists

Elbowing out doubters and doomsday sayers, Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon with a clockwork precision and textbook example. The Pragyan rover too has emerged from the mother capsule to explore the moon, unhindered for the next 14 days, to send vital data on water and other mineral resources that abound on the moon. The nation rejoiced in unison over this tremendous technological achievement that the ISRO team of scientists and technicians have made possible. Every government definitely has had its role and responsibility in the endeavour; but to overplay this aspect beyond a point is akin to fighting over the ancestral property in the process of sharing.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Really marvellous! ISRO has done it! India captured the moon. After lander Vikram’s soft landing on the dark side of the moon, rover Pragyan ramps down from the lander and starts moon walk. The scientific payloads in the lander and the rover will carry out experiments to unravel many mysteries of the moon. The results will reveal the presence of water and minerals, the composition of the moon soil, nature of atmosphere etc. The findings will be beneficial to humanity. Let us congratulate the ISRO team for making India proud. Hope the space exploration and onward march of ISRO continues to make Bharat a Space Superpower!

Dr E R Subrahmanyam, Amalapuram

From carrying 715 kg US-made Nike Apache on a bullock cart to becoming the first country to soft land a spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon , our space scientists have indeed come a long way. What is really heartwarming and hugely appreciable is the fact that ISRO achieved this feat in a very meagre budget for this kind of mission. In the last few decades, space missions have moved from having a prestige battle of flying national flags to venture into space industrialization, extract extraterrestrial minerals and gain an edge in military exploration in space over arch-rivals. Now after having proven that we are at the cutting edge of space technologies, we would also be taken seriously as well as we will play our role in above explorations significantly.

Bal Govind, Noida

As flawless landing on the moon is a historic day for India’s space sector, the Nava Bharat conquering cosmos marks a monumental leap and an important milestone in the development of India’s space programme. Thus, this is a victory of scientific temper and the legacy of Vikram Sarabhai. All in all, as billions erupt after India puts Tiranga on the moon, the success of Lunar mission not only places India in the select group of nations but its unprecedented achievement marks a golden chapter in the history of India thereby affirming that India’s moon dream comes true setting a pace for new India’s flight to go beyond moon.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad