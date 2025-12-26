MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th Dec 2025

BRS should persist with defection issue

The Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad’s rejection of petitions to disqualify the defected MLA’s came as a blessing in disguise for BRS. In spite of presenting concrete evidence about the MLAs joining Congress the speaker has rejected the petitions. He has washed his hands off to avoid contempt of the Supreme Court.

The BRS should take the fight to the logical end. Defections have made mockery of democratic process of elections and deceit of electorate. There is need for strong anti defection law to punish the turn coats. If the BRS succeeds in the Supreme Court, the ruling of the apex court would become law of the land and compel central govt to rewrite anti-defection law

Dinanath Shenolikar, Hyderabad

‘SHANTI’ or Ashanti?

The Union Government passed a number of Bills of crucial nature in a very casual manner during the Winter session of Parliament that sat only for 15 days.

It introduced a Bill called SHANTI to amend the two existing Acts-Atomic Energy Act 1962 and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage 2020. It aims at creating an over-centralised, pro-private nuclear regime with a highly diluted liability for nuclear damages, avoiding overcrowding in courts and a regulatory system that functions as a government department instead of being independent organisation.

Opening up nuclear energy sector to ‘any other company’ or ‘any person expressly permitted by the Central government are eligible to apply for license increases the level of potential and dangerous risks. This Bill has provisions to allow single composite license for multiple nuclear related activities. Such concentration of control in the hands of an oprator of a group over a chain of nuclear activities has its heightened level of risks.

Nuclear energy is always seen, despite its benefits, as a potential mass killer. Naming it as SHANTI is numbing the people even before it pains. The intention of enacting SHANTI looks more to quench the profit mongering private players thirst for multiplying wealth without any risk under the regime of Ease of doing business’ than ensuring ‘ease of living’ for the people who have rested their entire hope on the ruling dispensation.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Money matters

This has reference to Dr Mohan Kanda’s wonderful write-up “There are more important things in life than money” (Dec 25). I doubt how many readers can concur with his thoughts. Is this theme applicable in all proportions? Money can bring down a monkey from the hill. Quotations are numerable that money is not important all the time but applications are minute in the journey of life.

Poverty drives people to end their lives. Families are committing suicides for want of money. There are occasions that an average well to do people invested in corporate hospitals in lakhs for treatment and became poor. Unable to bear the brunt of moneylessness, shutting the eyes permanently shows the only way. Many such horrific incidents are being observed sporadically. Conclusively, money is more precious than many things.

N Ramalakshmi, Malikipuram

Carry Sudoku on Sundays too

While I am thankful to you for your Daily Sudoku, I wish very much to provide the relevant difficulty rating at its bottom which still adds as a motivating factor for the budding solver-aspirants. Further, it may be continued on Sundays as well unlike as now.

Seshagiri Rao Karry, Hyderabad

Protect farmlands

The recent amendments to Karnataka’s land conversion rules, allowing easy non-agricultural use of farmland, may bring more harm than good. While the government claims it promotes ease of business, the policy risks encouraging real estate expansion, misuse of fertile agricultural land, and a decline in food production. Auto-conversion and removal of permissions could become a loophole for land grabbers.

Farmland must be protected as a vital resource, not seen merely as land for commercial exploitation. Development should never come at the cost of farmers and food security.

K R Gagan, Tumakuru