MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th July 2025

Rahul certification is no Oscar or Nobel, Mr Revanth Reddy

This is in reference to “Revanth pushes for 42% BC quota”(THI, July 25). I am intrigued by the Catch-22 situation that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy finds himself in as regards proving 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, employment and local body elections. Honouring this has become inevitable for his government as it is a promise made by Rahul Gandhi at the Kamareddy public meeting held in September 2023, in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

However, it is not easy to get approval for 42 percent reservation for BCs, as the onus is on the NDA-led central government. If Revanth Reddy fails to accomplish it, then he, his ‘mentor’ and the Congress party will lose the trust of the BCs. This apart, Reddy has coined an acronym RaRe (Rahul and Revanth) and an abbreviation SEEEPC (Social, Education, Employment, Economic, Political, Caste) for his survey. He gave a power point presentation to the party functionaries in Delhi, for which he was given a letter of appreciation.

He feels as if it is equivalent to an Oscar or the Nobel Prize. To me it looks like narcissism and sycophancy. Being a junior, one must be loyal but not stoop too low as flattery could lead the system towards destruction. The 42 per cent reservation for BCs will an acid test for Revanth Reddy, who is stranded between the devil and the deep sea.

Dr. Venkat Yadav Avula State spokesperson MASS

India-UK FTA is welcome news

It is with reference to the news “India, UK ink historic FTA” (THI July 25). While the US-India trade relationship faces significant challenges with tariffs and market access, India’s Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK is a well-timed move. The free trade agreement will primarily reduce import duties, potentially making certain British goods are affordable for India’s consumers and businesses.

While some sectors like automobiles are seeing reduced tariffs, there are also concerns about potential impacts on domestic industries and job losses due to increased competition. The agreement may bring huge benefits to both countries and in the process boost wages and raise the living standards.

Beyond reducing tariffs, it facilitates smoother customs processes, enhances mobility and creates new opportunities in government procurement and digital trade. Careful monitoring and proper implementing of the agreement is crucial to ensure that the benefits are maximised.

P. Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli-627002

FTA is a major boost for Indian industry

As India and U.K. ink a comprehensive Free Trade Pact (FTA) that promises to reshape trade, talent exchange and industrial collaboration between the two nations is historic because it will give big fillip to bilateral trade that would accrue a substantial revenue to us annually. At a time, when global economies are recalibrating trade agreements, this pact will provide strategic advantage to both nations besides coming as a boon to Indian manufactures and exporters.

By and large, granting zero duty access of tariff to virtually the entire trade value, it is certain to go a long way in giving a boost to MSME enterprises, the backbone of rural and semi-urban economies. Additionally, exempting Indian workers and employers from social security contributions in U.K. for three years will help to play big in global trade and goes to show that the pact opens the doors for Indian professionals to access one of the world’s most advanced service economies.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

India stands to gain from FTA with UK

the bilateral trade between India and the United Kingdo is set to get a more than $34 billion annual boost over the long-term following their free trade agreement, with leaders from the two countries calling it a ‘historic’ deal. Both sides had finalised the trade pact in May after three years of intense negotiations — marked by thorny issues such as visas, tariff reduction and tax breaks.

The talks gained momentum, and the two governments accelerated the pace to seal the deal when U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats sent the world in disarray. India has secured market access in key job-creating sectors such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery and marine products — where the UK is set to eliminate duties by up to 20 per cent and eliminating duties for almost 99.7 per cent of tariff lines in India’s food sector.

New Delhi extracted enhanced market access in export-oriented sectors such as marine and animal products, including seafood, dairy, and meat products, with tariffs reduced to zero from up to 20 per cent.

Mani Ramani Jayanthy, Mumbai