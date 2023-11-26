MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th November 2023

BRS, Congress in close contest in Telangana

This time the competition mainly lies between BRS and the Congress. Though the BJP is doing its best, they lost their grip or the confidence of the people of Telangana. Earlier everyone felt that the alternative for the BRS was the BJP. Now things have changed. The leaders of the ruling party and the central government are targeting one particular party by way of ED and I-T raids. The complaints against ruling party condidates are not taken note of by neither the EC nor the police. It shows clearly that the present assembly elections have been taken very seriously by the ruling party which wants to win a majority of the seats by hook or crook and is determined to do a hat-trick this time.

The pulse of the people across the state looks to be different. They somehow did not like the present government functioning and had a feeling of suffocation on the leader’s centric ruling as the democracy at stake and wanted to see and honour the political parties which assure people-centric form to restore democracy. The majority of the voters wanted to teach a befitting lesson to the present ruling party at the state and the Center. The majority of the surveys and the political analysts think that this time it will not be a cakewalk for the present BRS government.

The wave is in favour of Congress and KCR is now targeting the Congers, not the BJP, which implies they understood the situation. The present youth have to take inspiration from the lady Barrelakka Shirisha who is contesting from Kolhapur constituency as MLA. She got very good support from state and central media and social media platforms and she got the support of nearly 40 village families.

Kanagiri S N Prasad, Hyderabad

Against the backdrop of polls in five states, TS elections are all set to conclude on the 30th of this month and results will be out on 3rd of December. V Ramu Sarma in his write-up coming out that all the major parties in the fray appear to be looking more confused without a clear narrative is a down to earth fact. What is revealing is contestants from ruling parties are facing a backlash due to poor performance. Anti-incumbency factor cannot be sidelined. Still, it is not going to be a cake-walk for the opposition at the hustings. Ostensibly, BRS as regional party in Telangana and BJP's credible promises based on record in office in Madhya Pradesh have distinct advantage due to the fact that popular welfare schemes partly or fully were delivered by them. Since Congress party's guarantees in Karnataka have not fully percolated across all sections of people in Karnataka so far, the voters in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh appear apprehensive the party may not be able to fulfill its promises due to state's precarious financial position coupled with infighting bewteen groups in the party. By and large, it is not easy to assess the assembly elections in the Telangana and three Hindi belt states as the outcome would be a mix of caste, freebies and performance.

- K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

It is going to be a triangular contest in Telangana between the ruling BRS, an upbeat BJP and the Congress. The BRS looks confident of pulling a majority and enjoys the support of AIMIM. The BJP is also likely to give the BRS a tough fight. Our PM Modi has also extensively toured Telangana on the eve of the polls. The Congress may cut into the BRS and the BJP vote bank. Though there does not seem to be any anti-incumbency factor against the ruling BRS, the BJP is expected to make its presence felt in Telangana. There is a whisper that replacing Bandi Sanjay as the State BJP Chief with Kishan Reddy was a poll gamble which may not give the BJP the desired results. It remains to be seen if Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are able to woo the voters in their favour and make any significant impact in the election results. Every voter should excerise franchise on vote on November 30 for the development of Telangana.

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

The acceptance of the Election Commission to allow release of the Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers in Telangana is certainly logical and, perhaps, will boost the image of the BRS in the ensuing state elections. At the same time , the BJP, too, can use this point in their canvassings by stating that they do not interfere with the welfare of the farmers just because of the elections. It is definitely a do-or-die situation for all the main three contesting parties the BJP, the Congress and the ruling BRS parties in the state elections. It is to be noted that the BJP is going without announcing financial freebies unlike the other two parties. The elections in Telangana therefore will certainly give deep insights of Modi's popularism and charisma at the national level as internationally he has already proved himself to be a strong leader. In other words, the ensuing electoral battle in Telangana is literally between 'making voters always at the mercy of receiving freebies' and 'making voters pride with livelihoods.'

- Katuru Durga Prasad Rao Hyderabad

With reference to the article "All parties in a tizzy in TS" (Hans Nov 25), I am of the opinion that people have studied how political regimes conduct themselves in rendering governance. They find no difference except change in the name of the party, flag and men in it. But the main issue that is presented in the article is who will come to power. All the parties are expressing their strength, vitality and enthusiasm and aspire to win. But fear of losing the game is always there for all. This is exactly what is happening jn Telangana Assembly elections.

General thinking or opinion of people is either BRS or Congress has an edge and BJP may bag a single digit victory. Congress under the State president Revanth Reddy deeply penetrated into the public mind with his oratory skills and questioning KCR and his government on corruption activities. BRS is confining to their welfare schemes and good governance. Both parties are in an utter dilemma inherently though they are posing like tigers. Independent contestants Barrelakka Sirisha and others may divide the votes affecting the winning chances of others. Crores of rupees are being spent on campaigns, buying voters, managing other ways for a win.

– NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Few days ahead of general elections in the designated states of India like Telangana, we come across unprecedented incidents of cash transportation. This is a known fact that the voters, especially the poor, are bribed and distributed freebies to vote in favour of them by all political parties. The media and other sources of information actively come up with real time updates supported by photographs of the stacked cash. We would like to know where is this amount taken after a press meet? Does the police department ensure the measures of holding such enormous amounts of cash and report it to the EC? What will EC decide and will EC code be adhered to? Will the income tax department be informed about the quantifiable amount and suitable action be taken? We wonder, why aren’t the citizens of the state are provided with such information? RTI is an option right from 2005, but when updates are so prompt in praising the police and the Election Commission, for tracking down the persons involved and the monies held with them, why isn’t the above information about the seized cash not made public and discussed?

- Madhulika N, Hyderabad

The Congress which tasted blood in Karnataka, wants to replicate the show in Telangana – nay, in the whole of India, with tall promises and impossible temptations to the electorate; over and above what BRS is already doing in Telangana, albeit some of the schemes have come for severe criticism for gross mismanagement and corruption allegations levelled against BRS lawmakers which KTR has promised to correct and make them community centric to help reach the intended group, without discrimination. But, such intended corrections and improvements should have been undertaken much earlier before the poll dates were announced.

What cannot be missed out is the fact the Central schemes announced on pan India level are already being implemented at the state level by governments in power that includes BRS, too; there is more focus on the minority community deliberately to the discomfiture of the majority community, soley with a view to creating schism between the communities to cry loud that secularism is in danger in the country. Congress stands tall, along with BRS which is giving more political space to AIMIM which is entrenched in the old city.

The fact that Rs.3000 to 5000 has become a routine dole to voters during elections, for which a large section of voters are waiting just as they await ‘summer rain’ is a serious dampener to the electoral process in which citizen’s role is paramount in choosing an eligible and responsible government that can perform and deliver to the best expectations of the electorate.

- K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

COP28 must evolve climate action

The call of UNO to consider climate concerns with all the seriousness it deserves is not prioritised by any country or organisation. Meetings and Summits take place to discuss Net Zero Emissions as an annual ritual and the discussions and decisions are rhetoric and just formal. Now again the COP28edition is due to take place on 30th November to 12th December 2023 in Dubai with the aim of fast- tracking the transition to a clean-energy future.

It is to be noted that the host country’s main economy is based on fossil fuel, which is identified as the main damaging factor. This meeting is expected to focus on exploitation of natural resources, on the importance of collective action to stop climate change and the critical role of finance in the low-carbon transition.

In India, vast sheets of coal mines are already given away to FDI players who are known for hastening the process of exploiting the resource. States are further directed to import coal to meet power needs. The recent amendment made in the Forest Act is sure to bring down the forest cover which is already at its low as 1/5 of land mass instead of the recommended level of being 1/3.

Activities to switch over to renewable energy sources are going on in an unacceptably slow phase. To start with, every power consuming home and small scale industry can be mandated to switch over to solar or wind energy sources and they should be provided with substantial subsidies as incentive with provision to supply surplus power, if generated, to the respective grid. We need to be conscious of our unshirkable responsibility of passing on a safe globe to our future generations.

– A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Prevent violence against women

Despite increased global awareness, violence against women remains prevalent worldwide. The rapid expansion of digitalization has heightened online violence against women and girls, compounding existing issues and introducing new challenges. This pervasive problem impedes advancements in equality, development, peace, and the realization of human rights for women and girls, presenting a significant obstacle to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Acknowledging violence against women as a severe form of gender inequality, it's seen as a big issue for both public health and human rights. The impacts go beyond just the women affected, affecting their physical and mental well-being, children's development, family and community health, and even the economic aspects of nations.

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, an annual commitment to preventing and eradicating violence globally. It's a platform for awareness, advocacy, and uniting individuals, activists, and organizations against gender-based violence. This year's campaign theme, "Investing to prevent violence against women and girls," underscores the essential need to allocate human, financial, and other resources to evidence-based prevention strategies. It emphasizes a collective effort to address the root causes of violence and work towards a safer and more equitable world for women and girls.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

A new political icon in Telangana

The problem of unemployment looms large in Telangana among the educated middle, lower middle & poor classes of youth. Taking up this is a main issue and other civic issues, Sirisha of Kollapur has jumped headlong into the election fray by filing her nomination as an Independent candidate. This has given a clear indication to the youth and other citizens that there is disenchantment among them. Surveys done so far point to the fact that the contestant is slowly but surely gaining popularity through social media and in all probability she will make a formidable dent in dividing the votes. The possibility of winning the election outrightly too cannot either be ruled out as there are indications that some retired bureaucrats might extend their wholehearted support and rally behind her. In case this happens, Kollapur, a nondescript town, will get to occupy the centre-stage in Telangana politics with a 25-year-old disheartened, bold and unemployed girl taking on the well-entrenched and established parties, thereby creating history. Fortune favours the brave. History is replete with such instances.

- N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Our epics intrinsic to Indian heritage

The news item, "After Bharat, NCERT suggests Ramayana and Mahabharata in Schools (THI 22 November 2023)", made for an interesting read.

Ananda Coomaraswamy, one of the most profound intellectuals of the 20th century, laid the essentials of Indian education to preserve and perpetuate Indian heritage. The first was to inculcate the almost universal philosophical attitude, which contrasts strongly with that of the ordinary Englishman, who hates philosophy. ‘Facts’ taught in the name of science are a poor exchange for metaphysics. The second was the sacredness of all things — the antithesis of the European division of life into sacred and profane.

Secularism and the separation of the “sacred” from the “profane” were straight imports of European ideas battling their religious issues. Classifying the most wonderful philosophies and metaphysics available in our Vedas, Upanishads, Darshanas, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Bhagvad Gita, Puranas, and countless other texts as “religion” and then excluding them from study at the school level for the sake of secularism has been the single most important cause of the lack of pride in our culture. The epics and texts belong to every Indian, irrespective of language, region, varna-jati, or faith. Secularism is good for “minorities” as a temporary measure, but it has done intense damage to the cultural and spiritual fabric of the country.

Ananda Coomaraswamy famously said about English: “A single generation of English education suffices to break the threads of tradition and to create a nondescript and superficial being deprived of all roots—a sort of intellectual pariah who does not belong to the East or the West, the past or the future. The greatest danger for India is the loss of her spiritual integrity. Of all Indian problems, the educational is the most difficult and most tragic.” This is unambiguously still relevant to India, with its acceptance of both the English language as the major medium of instruction and secularism as the guiding principle of our curricula.

– Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

EC fails tokeep impartiality

The ECI aims to maintain fairness and impartiality in the electoral process, by enforcing Model Code of Conduct. (EC slaps "panauti" notice on Rahul, The Hans India, 24 Nov). However, the perception of fairness can vary, based on different incidents and responses. The ECI action might be seen as inconsistent or selective in addressing violations of MCC. In the instant case of 'Panauti' remark by Rahul Gandhi, a notice has been issued to him, calling upon him to explain why he should not be punished as per rules for violation of MCC. But in the case of "Murkhonka Sardar" remark by the PM Narendra Modi the ECI has chosen to ignore and no notice has been issued to the PM. Therefore, it is essential for ECI to consistently enforce regulations and take necessary action across the political spectrum to uphold integrity of electoral process.

- P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Silkyara holds mirror to fragile Himalayas

The ongoing rescue operations in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand must hold a mirror to environmentalists and planners to treat the fragile ecological environment in this region with more caution and utmost care. The developmental and progressive aspects must not be faulted in this connection – but a harmonious blend of these is what is needed in such places where the soil and rock structure are undulated and extremely prone to damage resulting in landslides and flash floods in a blink of an eye. The Kedarnath experience in the wake of rains and melting of snow that had resulted in enormous loss to life and property is before us and must serve as a test case and yardstick to be more cautious and careful before indulging in such acts of innovation; albeit it is definitely required in the country’s overall progress and developmental activity. These observations are definitely not intended to dampen the spirit of progressive thinking and innovation – which must be the flagship for the nation.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

While reading about "Silkyara: A call to wake up to Himalayan threat" (24 Nov), I felt like crying. The fragile Himalyan belt is silently enduring the damage that is happening to its body and soul. Slowly and steadily over the years the Himalayan region consisting of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and partially J&K has become a victim of dangerous damage to its natural path.

It's true that Himalayan region needs better' connectivity not only from economic point of view' but for tourists and pilgrims also to reach places which is far and wide. Some months back Himachal witnessed widespread rains resulting collosal damages of both human and property. Several reasons were raised by experts and licals, but it seems the rulers and the officials haven't taken it seriously now or may be in future. Rules prohibiting road construction beyond 100 km are being flouted by taking up works in packages of 50 km .

The tunnel where the workers have got struck is one such project where emergency escape route map seems to remain on paper. What's more unfortunate is that the officials and experts have simply turned yes men in spite of knowing the fragility of the mountainous region. As for cutting short route for devotees, they must realise our gods like Lord Ram, Krishna and others have endured all hurdles in their life, and as such they, too, should endure hardships instead of finding short-cuts.

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Economic boycott of Muslims

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the sale of Halal-certified products is ridiculous and very unfortunate decision. The Halal certification logo not only aids Halal consumers but also offers informed choices to all consumers. The ban by the UP government is nothing but encroaching the right of other customers to choose what they wish and what they wish to eat.

Our constitution allows every religion to follow their religious principles and now ban on Halal products is nothing but interfering in once religion. The ban is nothing but an economic boycott of Muslims. Indian Halal economy is estimated to be around $100 billion and now it may affect the economy of our country. Many international companies like KFC, Mac Donald, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Star Buck are selling Halal products and now it may affect the market of above companies. Now, the UP has banned Halal products it may spread to other BJP-ruled states.

Halal is in the policy of Islam and there is no substitute for Haram in Islam. Haram products are prohibited in Islam. It is clear that Muslims cannot eat items related to Haram. It clearly indicates that the Muslims are being harassed by the BJP government. So much politics are happening in the country regarding Halal and it seems that BJP is setting the Halal issue as agenda for 2024 elections.

– Zeeshaan, Kazipet