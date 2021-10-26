MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th October 2021

No clear edge for any party

Thi's editorial "Momentous by poll test for TRS'. (October 25) stands testimony to all contesting major political parties guaranteeing their sure win in Huzurabad bypoll as a result of their shedding sweat in every hectic public meeting as if it is a life and death issue. TRS may be treating it lightly in appearance as it may not tilt the government, but incognito, this election is considered as a prestigious moment to challenge the party's once upon a time activist who now defected to BJP. In this triangular game among TRS, BJP and Congress, according to psephologists, the edge may be in favour of ruling party though this party's contestant is not as famous as BJP candidate. Like in cricket, we cannot say anything until the last ball is bowled.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

It's just another game



Losing a game, particularly in big tournaments like T20 Cricket World Cup, is definitely disappointing to the fans. A match between India and Pakistan involves stronger sentiment. But all should remember it's just a game. Losing or winning is a part of the game. We should not forget our cricketers were subjected to more stress by the expectations of the fans and comments of the media. I think it made them play the game with more and unnecessary caution. At the same time Pakistan played without any expectations. Now the entire nation should stand with our team and give them moral support, so that they can play the remaining matches comfortably.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the talk of the town on Sunday as India took on Pakistan in their first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue faced a humiliating loss by arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 10 wickets. This was the first time that Pakistan won a T20I fixture by 10 wickets and India lost a T20I by 10 wickets. The Men in Blue were dealt with early blows as both their in-form openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion in the first 3 overs of the match. As cricket lovers we must respect good play and accept the fact that they played better cricket. We should stand united and support Indian team in bad time. This is just the first match of tournament and we will bounce back with win.

Rajat jain, Ujjain

Pakistan finally broke World cup jinx against arch-rivals and can look forward for getting better things to happen in this T-20 World Cup. Thus, India count bruises and Pakistan await their next match to consolidate their position in the group. Pakistan played to a plan and did their home work very well. The game of cricket is rather tough and the stakes are very high and each and every team vie for top honours. Our lazy approach after IPL showed up in an important fixture and complacency caught up the side.

M R Jayanthy, Mumbai

We were treated to a superb display of cricket for over three hours on a Sunday evening. The way Indian captain Virat Kohli congratulated Pakistan's opener Mohammad Rizwan and his counterpart Babar Azam moments after their victory was a study in sportsmanship. If India had prevailed over Pakistan for 12 consecutive times in the T20 matches, this time it was emphatically outclassed by the neighbouring country. With an admirable display of bowling and batting, Pakistan ran away with its opening World Cup match.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Twist in Aryan Khan case



The sudden twist in the high profile Mumbai cruise liner drugs seizure case involving actor SRK's son Aryan Khan after a witness turning hostile coming out with shocking claims that senior NCB official Sameer Wankhede demanded a sum of Rs 26 crore to release Aryan Khan cannot be swept under the carpet though it is purported to be preposterous. Similarly, the Board's claim that it has clinching evidence to nail Aryan khan who has since been denied bail so far on the ground that attempt may be made to erase or destroy the evidence once released cannot be overlooked. There is a pertient need to unravel the truth in order to bring the case to a logical conclusion without any delay otherwise rumours floated in the air by vested interests would render the case ineffective.

K R Srinivasan, Secinderabad

TDP's flimsy argument



TDP, the main opposition party in AP seeking president's rule to be implemented in AP on some flimsy grounds is untenable by any stretch of imagination. Ironically, till other day, the same party, being victim of misuse of Article 356, had been strong voice against that one, seeking relentlessly the implementation of Sarkaria Commission report on Centre-States relationship. Now the centre cannot go lightly, even if it thinks it a fit case to put some State under president's rule, as the apex court had made it near impossible for the Centre to do so.

Only a case of constitutional failure, not administration failure in a state, can qualify to be considered to that extreme steps. TDP seems to be playing to the gallery with some publicity mileage in mind, rather to anything else.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram