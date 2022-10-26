MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th October 2022

Rishi Sunak UK's accidental PM

Two facts are said to make the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the post of British Prime Minister remarkable and even historic. The first is that he is the first non-White to be the occupant of 10 Downing Street. The second is that at 42 he is Britain's youngest Prime Minister in more than 200 years. No doubt Rishi Sunak has made history. Still the fact remains that he is an accidental Prime Minister. He has been catapulted to the highest political office in Britain by circumstances triggered by the worsening economic downturn and internecine feuds within the Conservative Party.

It is significant that the Tories have eventually elected a man of Indian origin and of Hindu faith breaking the barriers of race and religion, by acclamation, as their leader and Britain's Prime Minister. Certainly it can be construed as a sort of triumph of diversity of faiths and multiculturalism in a predominantly Christian and white country. Nevertheless, racism is so entrenched in Britain that the anointment of a person of colour as its Prime Minister cannot be said to mark the end of this scourge. Further, Rishi Sunak is not known to have raised his voice against white supremacism. He has not yet stated his or his party's plan of action to address the problem of racial inequalities in education, health and housing. His descent is not from a low caste to hail his appointment as the Barack Obama moment.

The Conservative Party did not win the general election under his leadership for his elevation to be a celebratory occasion. His promise of 'integrity, professionalism and accountability' is one thing. It is another thing that he represents the interests of the affluent more than those of the impoverished. Despite the fact that he himself is a son of migrants from India, he voted in favour of tightening immigration laws.

Rishi Sunak cannot be said to be the choice of the British voters; it may be unfair to say that he has been thrust upon the nation by his 'parliamentary colleagues'. It can be rightly said that he got the country's top job due to the support from fellow MPs from his party for a host of reasons and not from the electorate. The pressure from the Opposition parties and the public 'sick and tired' of political instability and economic recession for holding an early general election is going to be so enormous that Rishi Sunak may find it hard to last in power for long, no matter what he does to bring a turn-around in the economy and calm political nerves. We wish it to be otherwise for Rishi Sunak to prove his mettle and leave his imprint on Britain.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It is great news that Indian origin Rishi Sunak will be next Prime Minister of Britain, after garnering overwhelming support of MPs of the Conservative party candidate; and the youngest individual to the post in the 200 years of UK's political history. The mood is upswing in the country; and even in Pakistan there is great appreciation for an Indian origin selected to the post. The lone voice of dissent and disappoint came from seculars like Mehbooba Mufti, who raised doubts if such an event from the minority community could happen in India; while forgetting that there is already a precedent in the form of Dr Manmohan Singh as PM of the country for two consecutive two terms as UPA candidate.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Conventional cricket can help score at a fair clip

Cricket is a mind game and we Indians live another day with sheer experience. Kohli made a match of it, Hardik Pandya's hard hitting innings and Ashwin's wishful thinking all helped in the key game. Moreover Ashwin's 3 economical overs gave the Indian team an edge. Our pace lived up to their reputation and the left arm medium pace Arshadeep Singh. made a mark. The absence of both Bumrah and Jadeja was not felt. In short it was a total team performance. Watching the India vs Pakistan WC T20 game. We all felt that the quality of Cricket played was special. Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya, showed that by playing conventional cricket you can score at a fair clip, and there is no need for reverse sweeps, switch hits or slogs! The basics, properly executed, are so much nicer to view. And the game has set the tone for the matches to follow. Sheer entertainment is that we are keenly following the T20 World Cup, the Holy Grail of the shorter version of the game. When the situation is tough, Ashwin is an experienced and clever cricketer. If cricket was science, Ashwin would be Einstein. When everyone in the ground proved to be a novice, Ashwin showed the way how a crisis can be handled in the best way possible.

C K Subramaniam, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai

Freebies are most destructive

All MLAs, MPs can get free why not the common man and that too when prices of most commodities are at its highest. We must put an end to all free that ministers MLA, and MP enjoy after they have promised to serve the people but it's they who are enjoying all the benefits leaving the people to face the music. As a tax payer, we are upset when we see our health care bill soaring and monthly sustenance cost increasing year by year with limited to zero growth in earning potential. As a tax payer, we are upset when our priority and preferences are misquoted and misinterpret by politicians, media only to get profit for themselves. The tax payers money is spent on trumpeting and boasting non achieved performances. Freebies are most destructive.

Krishnan Subramaniam, Trichy

Hostile face of China

China is better termed Xi-na these days.Xi Jingping is all set to become President of China for the third time. He has been elected as general secretary of communist party of China for the third time, after the two terms limit had been waived by making amendments to the constitution, paving way for his re election to the top post. Under his leadership that country has been marching forward with more assertiveness be it economically or politically. The wolf warrior diplomacy has gained importance and momentum while dealing with other countries. The unwarranted adventures at border with India and the non-cooperation to India's war on terrorism have been clearly revealing the hostile face of China towards its neighbour. India should have to deal with a reinvigorated adversary hereafter.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Vizianagaram, AP