MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th September 2020

'Manavadu' who ruled music world

The untimely demise of melodious singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who succumbed to Corona virus after undergoing excellent treatment in a famous hospital in Chennai for about fifty days, is a shock to film industry, especially Tollywood. When NTR and ANR were tuned to Ghantasala's songs, his void was filled with SPB and continued till the end of these two veteran actors. God did not pay heed to the prayers for saving the life of SPB.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

SPB- the immortal voice



The voice that rings in all ears,

The voice that plays on all heart-strings,

The voice that elevates all souls,

The voice that runs in all blood-streams,

The voice that inspires all music-loves,

The voice that lends eternal beauty

And glory to the world of music

Left the mundane world

With a huge void in music,

Ascended the celestial world,

Called by the Master of the Universe

To be in His court of divine musicians

And to enthrall all in heaven

With his most mellifluous,ever-enchanting voice,

That is immortal SPB,

Not just a legendary musician,

But himself an institution of music,

A myriad-splendored genius

Who strode like a colossus

In the world of music,

Leaving his unique,indelible stamp,

Winning love,affection and adoration

From all the people of the world,

May God cradle his blessed soul

In rest and peace

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Ineffective medical treatment



It is a pity that best medical treatment and prayers of millions of music lovers could not save legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, who was affectionately called as Ganagandharvudu (Celestial Singer) by people of Telugu states ( September 25). I am sure world would have never seen multi-talented artist like SPB in the past and would never see in future. May his soul attain sadgati.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Irreplaceable void



SP Balu made his debut as playback singer in 1966 with Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and since then he had no looking back. He won number of awards including Padma awards, Film Fare and Nandi awards. He entered into Guinness Book of world records for singing more songs in a day.He became a dubbing artist with veteran actor Kamal Hassan's film 'Manmadha Leela. He provided voice over to Rajanikanth,Salman Khan,Bhagyaraj,Mohan,Anil Kapoor and Girish Karnad .He recorded duets with senior as well as budding singers. He gave life to several songs both duets and devotional songs.His demise created a great void in the film world.

We the Telugu speaking States must feel proud as the great singer born in PSR Nellore district and became a well-known personality in the world. Though he was no more physically he remained in our hearts with soul filling songs for ever. I pray Almighty to keep his soul in rest.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Eternal memories



The legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Garu's demise left the music industry void. He was blessed with a beautiful and unique voice which set a mark in the music industry. He sang over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages and won Guinness Book of World Record for his highest songs. He is a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in the year 2001 & 2011. He is also a holder of 25 Nandi awards in the Telugu film Industry. He gave many singers a life to enter the industry through his programme "Padutha teeyaga". He may not be with us, but his evergreen songs and voice will remain with us forever.

Sreelakshmi Peri, Hyderabad

Humility was his virtue

In the death of S P Balasubramanyam,the film industry lost a multi-talented person.As a playback singer, musician, actor, dubbing artist, SP Balu left an indelible mark and won millions of fans and admirers.In his 51-year long singing career, Balu sang about 40000 songs in 16 languages, mesmerizing thousands of his fans and bringing house down on many occasions.For about 45 movies Balu composed music and in the Telugu movies 'Padamata Sandya Raagam', 'Thoorupuvele Raillu' and 'Jackie',his numbers are very delectable and soothing.

Winning two times the national award for best singer , Balu went on bagging 5 Filmfare Awards and 25 times best singer awards at State level.He was second to none in finding and encouraging new singing talent and many young and promising singers in the South now are his discoveries and disciplines. Even after attaining Himalayan heights in his eventful life,Balu remained humble and never threw his weight around and this is one big lesson our youngsters have to learn from him besides his hardword and discipline.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad