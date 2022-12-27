MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th December 2022

Russia, Ukraine must talk peace

This is with reference to reports that Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. It caused severe disruption in oil and gas supplies as well as wheat exports from Ukraine, which are driving up inflation pressures across the world. As our PM Modi made clear to Putin, this is not an era of war. Warring sides must come to dialogue table to thrash out their differences. Responsibility is more so on Ukraine President Zelensky to save his people from hunger and a shocking cold winter.

M Panduranga Rao, Vijayawada

Kudos to Modi govt for humane gesture

The central government's decision to extend AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) scheme and provide 81 crore people foodgrains free i.e 5 kg foodgrains a person a month till December 2023 is praiseworthy. The humane act which costs two lakh crore rupees is the right gesture and also need of hour. The pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have worsened the global economy. India is no exception for the ill-effects. The global hunger index has shown India in poor light with rising food insecurity levels. The PM GKY for the last two years has helped the poor people in meeting their needs of food for some extent. Now the extended scheme in the form of AAY will certainly benefit them and the rural economy as well. It would be still more effective, if the targeted public distribution had been made universal.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

It is a good scheme to absorb projected pandemic shocks. Further it is also a good for not only the poor but also for the farmers. However the programme is going to cost Rs 2 lakh crore. To that extent states get relief as entire cost is borne by the central government. It is not difficult for the country which is going to join the club of $ 5 trillion economy very soon. Moreover it is a worthwhile programme as it will be implemented without noticeable preliferage, corruption and leakage which is evident from execution of AAY and PMGKY. This scheme will fetch the name to the country globally like protecting borders, holding largest elections in the world, sending rockets and satellites to space at the lowest cost etc. But I hope this greatest collective achievement should not join schemes like farm laws and demonetisation. The scheme must reduce the pressures of inflation and unemployment on the economy. The government must also implement the scheme like one in Tamilnadu where food grains are supplied whoever want them without confining to targeted group.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (NTR Dt)

Tollywood loses a versatile actor



The Telugu film industry of late has been afflicted with the demises of its stalwart actors, who remained in the limelight for more than 60 years at a stretch. Latest among them is the passing away of the thespian, Kaikala Satyanarayana. Endowed with a towering personality and gifted with superb skills of dialogue delivery, particularly in respect of villainy and mythological roles like Yamadharmaraja, Satyanarayana was equally at ease in enacting light and comedy roles too. He became a household name for his memorable performance as "Lord Yama"in the film "Yama Gola." It is most unfortunate that he was not conferred any Padma awards. However,he lives in the heart of all Telugu film lovers.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

DMK risks losing its clean image



The DMK under leadership of M K Stalin started off well with a clean image focusing on government and governance soon after getting elected. Over a period of year or so, it's slowly losing it's credibility and image. The appointment of his son Udayanidh Maran as a minister has further damaged his clean and efficient image. It seems some vested interested leaders around him had forced him to make his son as minister. With literally no real administrative and leadership qualities, he has been elevated as Minister is bound to create heartburn among young leaders within party who have spent more time for the party work. There are reports that the Chief Minister is going abroad for his treatment for unknown disease and he has made him as defacto CM which again doesn't augar well. The opposition AIADMK and BJP is bound to take advantage and it's bound to spill over during 2024 general election to target Karunanidhi dynasty.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad