MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th November 2023

Youth must keep abreast of issues

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in the second week of November 2015, notified that all educational institutions must celebrate the Constitution Day on November 26 every year, the day the Indian Constitution was adopted and enacted on this day and month in 1949. Teachers are advised to read out the Preamble, explaining each and every line before the students to inculcate the day’s spirit in them. But busy as they are with their mobiles all the time, gathering minute to minute information on cricket match or seeing messages, etc., they are not worried about the pathetic conditions of poor and needy, especially our farmers whose produce is sold at loss and non-return of loans leads to extreme steps.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

An icon of gender justice

This refers to “First SC Women Judge Fathima passes away “. Her appointment as the first woman Supreme court judge in the country inspired women across the country to take up law as a profession. She was an icon of gender justice and women empowerment. Her father persuaded her against her dream of graduating in chemistry to do a law course. And then she broke various glass ceilings during her four decades illustrious career starting from 1950. As Tamil Nadu Governor, she commuted the death sentence given to Nalini, accused in Rajiv Gandhi ‘s assassination, as she argued that Nalini had a daughter. And in 2001, she invited Jaylalithaa to form the government despite being convicted in a corruption case. Fathima Beevi always acted in the larger interests of women.

Bal Govind, Noida

Punish stock manipulators severely

Gautam Adani is not the first businessman to have allegedly been involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud in the history of Indian stock market. The government of the day should have by now taken concrete steps to prevent investors’ losses and also punished the conglomerate of Gautam Adani for the reported fraud due to the Adani Group’s funds to the tune of $ 100 million being evaporated, leaving investors at a loss. The meteoric rise of Adani should have attracted the attention of IT, ED, SEBI and other related organisations if the government of the day was alert to the situation. The Apex Court should see that the case is taken to its logical conclusion and all the culprits in the bargain should be brought to book and punished. Only then will the common investor heave a sigh of relief and repose faith in the system for justice.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Beware of unbridled dole out of freebies

This refers to former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa cautioning people, particularly in poll-bound five states, not to fall into the trap of profuse freebie culture being promoted by Congress that may prove suicidal in the long run, even as the promises made by it in Karnataka are yet to be implemented. Yediyurappa’s clarion call to voters is relevant as political parties like DMK, AAP, BRS and Congress are promoting a no-holds-barred approach with regard to freebie promises to the electorate – be it writing off loans, chicken, liquor, pocket money to unemployed youth, which is not all in the country’s interests since depletion of coffers will severely affect the developmental agenda for the nation, pushing the country into an unbridled inflation.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

A booster to indigenisation efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a half-an-hour sortie in the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured twin-seater Tejas on Friday, becoming the first Prime Minister ever to be airborne in a fighter aircraft. The sortie was carried out from the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment, Bengaluru. In the air, the capabilities of the all-weather multirole light-weight Tejas were demonstrated to the PM. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering nation’s confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities.

C K Nikhil Subramaniam, Coimbatore

***

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took sorties on the indigenously designed and manufactured Tejas, a multi-role fighter jet. It was an undoubtedly encouraging exercise in the indigenisation of defence products within the country. The PM said flying in the Tejas had given him immense pride and optimism in the country achieving milestones in ‘Make in India’ endeavour which reflected the dedication and hard work of engineers and technicians engaged in the field.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru