MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th September 2024

SC very much right in its order on CSEAM

Ref: “A landmark ruling SC in child sex abuse “ (Sept. 26) Very recently, the Supreme Court has set aside Madras High Court judgement which held that mere storage of pornographic material without any intention to transmit or publish it was not an offence under POCSO Act. It is a laudable ruling. The top Court has termed Madras High Court ruling as “atrocious”. The order and suggestion by two Judge SC bench to all the courts across the country to use the term “Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material”, instead of “Child pornogrsphy “ in all their future judgement shows SC’s concern on innocent girl children.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

Bharat’s unstoppable journey

As the ‘Make in India’ initiative completes a year today, PM Narendra Modi once again expressed India’s commitment to emerge as a leading centre for manufacturing. Initiated in the year 2014, this campaign has largely contributed towards industrial growth in the country, leading to the creation of employment opportunities and foreign direct investments. The PM’s remark that “Bharat is boundless” encapsulated the aspiration for a strong and creative India.

Garima Singh, Kanpur

All eyes on J&K polls outcome

Jammu and Kashmir elections underscore the growing gap between national and regional parties. It does, however, bring up critical questions about the future of Kashmir, such as: Will the restoration of special status and Articles 370 and 35A address the region’s grievances? Can regional parties fulfil their promises to revoke laws about the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act? Will the Congress’s silence on Article 370 jeopardise electoral prospects? Can Kashmiris expect a peaceful resolution amidst rising tensions?

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

Free temples from govt control

Tirumala Laddu adulteration issue has turned into a deep political issue with both ruling coalition and opposition heading for a confrontation using temple premises as platforms and with accusations flying thick. Restraint is the need of the hour with each side waiting for the findings of SIT team. The current laddu issue has opened up the discussion on the temples and its governance by the politicians. The Endowment Act itself needs to be scrapped as India was declared as a secular country and by definition that governments are equidistant from all religions. So when mosques, churches and gurudwaras are run by the respective community people why not the temples be handed over to the Hindu trusts?

Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Profligate spending by Maha govt

The Maharashtra government has issued a new tender for the construction of a 60-foot-tall Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg district, following the collapse of the previous one, which was installed with so much fanfare. It is expected to cost Rs 20 crore. At a time when the state’s infrastructure has taken a big hit because of the rains, what was the need for a statue at a humongous cost?

Avinash Godboley, Dewas, MP

CM Sidda’s political career at stake

There seems no relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah embroiled in the MUDA land scam case, after a Karnataka High Court dealt a huge blow to him, dismissing his plea challenging the legality of the Governor’s approval for an investigation against him in the land deal favouring his wife. A special court of Karnataka has directed the Lokayukta to conduct an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case; while the CM said he is ready to face any investigation, and to be unafraid of any probe against him. It is a foregone conclusion as to what prevails in the minds of the people about the possible outcome of Lokayukta probe.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru