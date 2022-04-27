MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th April 2022

Congress needs no super hero

At last the Congress (I) party is not reportedly going to become Congress (I-Pac) party. It's a win-and-win solution for both the grand old party and Prasanth Kishor of I-Pac consultancy. The grand old party cannot outsource its reins to him and lay back only to see adverse outcome with demoralised ranks. The I-Pac chief cannot afford to lose his business and brand value by confining to only party, where he is most sought after by a multitude of political parties. However, the Congress party must know that it does not need any super hero to rescue it from self-created mess. It does need the dedicated ground-level worker, who needs the clear direction from trusted leader in marching forward. Both should go to people where the real power lies. There is no use in wasting time on searching for quick fixes or tips from external sources. Still, the grand old party is in such a position that it cannot be ignored in stitching non-BJP alliances. It should rise on its own anyway.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's romance with Congress hit the rocks as the two had some starting problems. The party felt the tension and thought PK wanted a free hand in evolving transformational strategy for the next election. The age-old party Congress is struggling to reestablish as a national party. And the party in recent times failed to register facile wins in state elections and the position is becoming highly precarious. With the result, the high command is in a total fix and the G-23 leaders made a make-or-break announcement in inducting Prashant Kishor. But PK is playing a double game. He is trying his hand to finalise the deal with Telangana leaders, where Congress is a main party contesting the polls. Possibly, he realised well in time that there were a few takers for his offers. Already Congress is in a confused state of mind and PK may add more headache in the wake of he being given a free hand.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Chennai

Reduce coal dependence for power

At present, human life is completely dependent on electricity and technology. Industries, households, institutions, all run on electricity. The percentage of electricity generation from coal alone is around 60 per cent. Small amounts of electricity are being produced from hydro, wind, nuclear power etc. The whole country is troubled by the power crisis due to shortage of coal. In such a situation, it is necessary that other options for electricity generation like solar energy and other sources should also be studied and be implemented. Particular attention should be paid to electricity generation from solar energy, because it takes less equipment and solar energy i.e., sunlight is also available in abundance in India.

Along with this, attention also needs to be paid to the search for new options.

Dr T Mahadev Rao, Visakhapatnam

Discontentment rising against KCR

Dr Ramu Suravajjula deserves praise for his interesting article, 'Three 'C's for KCR's hatrick dream' (Hans India, April 27). Much water flew from Moosi since Telangana Rashtra Samiti emerged into political arena two decades back (2021), with the sole aim of achieving a separate Telangana state through bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. Once this Mission achieved, the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao coined 'Bangaru Telangana' slogan and came to power. Though some of his poll promises such as uninterrupted electricity to farmers, irrigation facilities were fulfilled to some extent, other bold promises viz. double bedrooms, conversion of Hyderabad into Vishwanagaram, remain on paper. His authoritarian approach reduced his cabinet colleagues to mere 'Yes men'. In order to retain his power, being an ace strategist himself in political arena, he is engaging poll experts like Prashant Kishor. However, the voters' pulse will be known after results only.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

THI's edit page article by Suravajjula's Moot Point with the quote of Julius Henry is an appropriate anthology with 'applying the wrong remedies.' The first of the three 'C's for 'credibility' is a mirage for whosoever expects of KCR's credibility or trustworthiness. It's well said that people are unable to digest the way the party(TRS) closed doors on the real flag-bearers of Telangana movement and now KCR calls his demi God Sonia demon and he who once supported Modi is now grinding axe against him but the discontentment against KCR is like a lull before storm.

DrT Ramadas, Visakhapatnam