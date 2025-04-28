MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th April 2025

All-party meeting draws flak

Opposition leaders have accused the Union government of “misleading” the all-party meeting after a senior J&K government official was reported to have said that “police authorisation has never been sought for the tourist spot, which is open throughout the year barring the snowy months” while referring to the Baisaran meadow where 26 civilians were killed in a terror attack on April 22. A poster at the gate of the “picnic spot” says that it is operated by the Pahalgam Development Authority in Anantnag district and the cost of an entry ticket is Rs 35 per person. TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose questioned why the Narendra Modi government had sought to mislead the all-party meeting. Ghose said that the Union government and the home minister were trying to pass the buck on taking accountability for the terror attack. The concern about security lapses and an intelligence failure was raised by the opposition members. The blame game somehow seems insipid and in poor taste.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Slam security wings, not Neeraj Chopra

Criticising Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack is not only a distraction from the real issue but also shows that some people are unaware of their own priorities. What is needed currently is for the nation to stay united and focus on eliminating terrorist elements and not to weaken its ranks by targeting its own national heroes. Only a player can understand the intricacies of sports and sportspersons. Professional behaviour and limited interaction with your opponent are part of the game, dragging it into politics and criticising it is sheer ignorance and ridiculous. In fact, if anyone can come under the ambit of criticism, it is the security agencies, whose primary responsibility was to protect the public, and they failed in this.

Mohammad Asad, MMERC, Mumbai

Shameless act at Pak embassy in London

Even as anti-Pakistan protests are raging across the globe, the protest in London before the Pakistan embassy witnessed a shameless and despicable gesture, when a Pakistan military official stood holding the Pakistan flag and gestured at the protesting public. It is highly condemnable that he flashed a throat-slitting sign, which is symbolic of the mode of execution by the Islamic State. The frustration and desperation of Pakistan in the face of world anger against the Pahalgam incident is clear.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Everyone is talking of Indus Water Treaty

Soon after the government of India announced suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, people who had little idea about the background of the Treaty are commenting that Pandit Nehru had made a blunder over sharing of water. He did not simply sign the treaty but also stated that everything was transparent and happened with expert help. If Nehru had committed a blunder, then why are we celebrating the stoppage of water that could cripple Pakistan. Nehru gave detailed clarification in Parliament when political parties were critical of the proposal. Controlling the flow of water vis-à-vis Pakistan is a strategic move.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

World Bank’s praise of India’s

remarkable progress is great news

India has made significant strides in reducing poverty, according to the latest World Bank report. The extreme poverty rate, which was 16 per cent in 2012, has dropped to just 2.3 per cent by 2021. The report highlights that government welfare initiatives and economic reforms were crucial in this success. While India’s path to inclusive growth is strengthening, challenges such as income inequality and rural development remain. Overall, the report presents an optimistic view of India’s economic future. Now is the time for our democratic nation to emerge as a true Vishwaguru. The dreams born on hope, dedication, and spiritual discipline are becoming a reality.

Mohammad Hasnain, Mumbai