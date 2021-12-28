MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th December 2021

Congress urgently needs overhaul

On this very day 136 years back, viz. December 28, 1885, Indian National Congress, a secular political party, took birth in Bombay (now Mumbai). It witnessed many ups and downs since then. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Congress was a household name. Sadly, this sheen is gradually diminishing now, due to the absence of result-oriented leadership. Every political party needs young and energetic blood to run the show. Ironically, the old war horses in Congress are calling the shots, thus making the younger leaders look for greener pastures. Its status is so dire, even regional political outfits are keeping aloof from it for alliance. Unless serious efforts are made, one may not be surprised if this 136-year party goes into oblivion.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

This refers to '2022: Year of reckoning for BJP, Congress' (27 December). As writer rightly points out, 2022 can be the trailer for the 2024 general elections. All the elections in 2022 may be the last chance for the Congress to remain in the position of nucleus of opposition. There is a lot to gain for Congress as the BJP has to defend its governments in all States except Punjab. Therefore, Congress has to confront BJP on the issues like handling of Covid-19 second wave, unemployment, price rise, repeal of farm laws, 'love-jihad' cases in every State where the BJP holds power. While fighting on these issues Congress will have to resolve their leadership issues and have to build strong manifesto with clear ideology.

Gavhane Viraj, Beed, Maharashtra

Time to walk the talk for PM



Apropos "2022 will be golden page in new India's history: PM" (27 December). The PM's observation is indeed sweet to our ears. To really make 2022 a golden page, PM has to walk the talk when it comes to the so-called protectors of Hindus and many of his ministers and leaders continue to spread hate between two sections. Open threat call from the holy city of Haridwar is indeed not a good sign to add to the golden page of India's history. The PM needs to speak and act like the Prime MInister of India and not Pradhan Sewark for the party to gather votes of the majority community which anyway his party would get in a polarised environment spread across India.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Public must shed complacence



It's good that a precautionary dose of vaccine for Covid is planned to be given to frontline workers, those above 60 years and people with co-morbidities across India. The extending of vaccine programme to teenagers is also equally good as vaccine moderates the severity of infection. The government should request the Election Commission not to hold polls at least for three months from now. The New Year celebrations, political processions, meetings and all sorts of gatherings should be discouraged. The people should be made to follow Covid protocols strictly. India has learnt lessons of Covid management the hard way during previous two waves. Now it cannot afford to take chances by being lenient to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The public complacency is more dangerous than the mutated virus.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Pitchaiah a badminton wizard



Kuchipudi is very famous for classical dance which is the birth place of Arjun Pitchaiah, a renowned badminton wizard. The ball released typically from his bat reach other court in the same classical style finding it hard to be hit back by the opponent batch. He lived more than God's blessed age of century. Thanks to Hans for allotting considerable space to this glorious and glistening giant, a sparkling badminton player. Incidentally, his younger brother J Narayana Murthy, Physical Director in DNR College, Bhimavaram, introduced Pitchaiah to me when I was a student of this college more than 50 years ago.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Healthcare out of reach to poor



Despite Ayushman Bharat scheme, poor people are still suffering, having to go to private hospitals for different ailments. No proper guidance and awareness is available to get the benefits of Ayushman Bharat or Aarogyashri scheme for the poor and the middle income group people. There is a need to issue health cards for them all. At least Rs 10 lakh should be given to each family under the health card scheme and validity should be for one year. The card system will help the people visit reputed hospitals for better treatment.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad