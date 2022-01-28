MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th January 2022

Make vaccines abundantly available

It is good that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is working on capping the prices of Covaxin and Covieshield at Rs 250 each excluding service charges of Rs 150. At the same time, the NPPA should also ensure that the pharmaceutical companies manufacture and make available the target quantum of doses whether in the free supply system or to the private authorities on a war footing since the necessity of a third precautionary dose is getting compulsory day by day more or less for all ages, especially for those with comorbidity etc.

Even though the hospitalisation cases under the 3rd wave may be less but then lakhs of people are getting infected each day throughout the country with the Omicron virus even though they have taken 2 doses of vaccination. Add to that the people awaiting 2nd dose vaccines and even the 1st dose vaccines under different age groups. Since both the vaccines are already recognised under the Emergency Use Authorisation in our country, the people will certainly be saved from further infections and hospital admissions etc., to a great extent if the 3rd dose is also given with proper management.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Onus on EC, SC to save democracy

It is heartening that the Supreme Court has asked the ECI and the government to respond on irrational poll freebies announced as a pre-election promise. On similar lines, the highest court should also rein in the political parties from making electoral bonds or donations as ensure exclusion of politicians with criminal background from contesting elections.

Unless, we cleanse the system from all dimensions, there is no point if issues are targeted in a piecemeal manner. At the end of the day, right meaning people look towards the Supreme Court and the autonomous approach of the ECI as the saviours of the much-claimed largest democracy status of our country. It should not only be the largest but also truest.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Motive behind statues is suspect

This refers to your editorial about the needless squabbling over Netaji's statue. Some actions speak louder than the statues. If PM Modi's action in erecting the statues is not motivated by political considerations, there may not have been any criticism at all. But that is not the case. The idea is of showing political oneupmanship by appropriating leaders of national stature under the guise that hitherto they were neglected.

However, no statue of any height or granite can match the heights reached by leaders like Patel and Netaji. Surely, they wouldn't have approved of the glitz or brouhaha that is taking place in their names. Another thing is that any number of statues of any size can dwarf the stature of Gandhi and Nehru who are globally acknowledged heroes.

Therefore, it is not the action, but motive behind those actions that is drawing flak. There was no need to merge the Amar Jawan Jyoti. The services of soldiers are indeed invaluable and there is no need to snuff out an existing flame to enhance value of another. Also, there are many critical issues at the moment begging attention rather than snuffing out the flames and erecting statues and long speeches.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Rude jolt to Congress party

In yet another severe setback to the Congress, which is struggling to keep its house in order ahead of assembly elections, Congress heavyweight and former minister RPN Singh quit the party and switched over to BJP. RPN Singh's resignation comes a day after the Congress named him in its list of star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

This is a body blow to the Priyanka Vadra leading the party from the front in Uttar Pradesh. It is pathetic that party has remained clueless about the internal bickering. It failed to grasp the developments in the party that led to the exit of such a prominent leader just next day after he was named in the list of star campaigners. This shows the party is completely out of synch with the ground realities.

The party's central command, practically the Gandhi scions Rahul and Priyanka are incapable of leading the party in the situation that demands tactical strategies and smart moves.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

War clouds over Europe

The rising of tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine is alarming. Both sides have mobilised and parked military troops at Ukraine border. Russia's concern over Ukraine's likely move towards NATO and its adverse consequences is not unfounded. Still the chance of invasion by it is unlikely, whereas the many rounds of talks between US and Russia over the conflict have failed without any progress.

The chief of Navy in Germany had to step down from his post for his remarks in favour of Russia. All these developments reveal the seriousness of the prevailing situation that is inching towards war-like situation. Russia and US should start dialogue before it's too late. All countries especially of Europe should come together to quell the emerging danger of global proportions.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Disturbing crime on roads

I sincerely share the concern of Hans India reader, KR Srinivasan, about growing incidents of chain snatching by bike-borne thieves, who are stalking the gullible and unwary ladies on busy and deserted roads of cities with impunity. This trend was witnessed in Delhi more than three decades ago, targeting cycle rickshaw passengers, from behind, after a sharp slap is delivered to the victim to stun the individual, before the chain is pulled. Such cases were happening mostly to south Indian ladies, who wear a sari and use gold chain for wearing 'mangalsutra.'

The only possible way to escape a similar sudden attack is to firmly cover up the neck so that the ornament worn by the person is not exposed, to give an open invitation to chain snatchers. Another effective way is not to wear costly gold ornaments when one is out on the road; and wear rolled gold or imitation ornaments. Above all. one must be reasonably vigilant to the surroundings, to suspect such attackers on two wheelers waiting for a victim to be robbed; with some sort of proactive measure to outwit them.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad