MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th November 2022

Ramdev reveals his real mindset

Baba Ramdev has again made a controversial statement, now that too in front of Devendra Fadnavis' wife. He has made a controversial statement that women look good even if they don't wear anything. His comments that "women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits and in my view they look good even if they don't wear anything" are disgusting. Previously also he had made controversial statements against allopathy. He mocked the people who died due to lack of oxygen. He mocked the patients trying to get oxygen cylinders. He made explosive statements that Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan take drugs. Now comments made by Ramdev expose his real mindset on women's.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Political chicanery fuels public unrest

Your bold editorial remark that 'Our politicians only emulate the Britishers who believed in divide and rule policy' is not only a slap in the face for selfish politicians but also a reflection of current disturbing political trend of national interests and people's wellbeing being eclipsed by political chicanery and electoral gimmicks. (Solution eludes inter-state border rows, THI, 26 November). Tragically, greed for power and money among politicians is what is shaping the political discourse now in India because of which many persisting problems such as frequent inter-state border rows, widening communal divide, rising crimes against women and erosion in independence of constitutional bodies remain unresolved, sometimes get exacerbated. It is worrying to see escalating enmity based on regional identities among the people of various northeast states where many innocent lives are being lost in violence and police firing.

Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Country needs bio-economy

Bio-economy has the potential to produce jobs and induce new results for the earth's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water and climate change. Bio-economy or bio-based frugality involves using renewable natural coffers sustainably to produce food, energy and artificial goods. It exploits the untapped eventuality of natural waste and residual accoutrements. Experts say bio-economy has the implicit to produce jobs and induce new results for the earth's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water, and climate change, and deliver social, environmental and profitable benefits.Bio-economy is a fairly new conception and fleetly developing in several nations. India can be a major player with its unique coffers from the Himalayan region, especially from the north- eastern Himalayas if central regime look into this seriously.

VijayKumar H K, Raichur

Deny nod for same-sex marriages

A Supreme Court bench has sought the Centre's response on same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act. It was hearing the pleas filed by two gay couples, who said non-recognition of their 'marriage' amounts to discrimination. This comes four years after the court decriminalised consensual sex between homosexuals. Same-sex marriage and sex between homosexuals are both anatomically and physiologically untenable. They go against basic unwritten laws governing the entire animal kingdom, including man. These tendencies are rife among people with peculiar psyche and even criminal tendencies. Indian culture and crumbling social values demand that such variants aren't given free room to operate.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Disturbing duplicity of dragon

"China protects four key 26/11 perpetrators for US sanctions," (Nov 27, 2022). This refers to the disgusting practice that is being continued by China defending the four main accused involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, by throwing to the wind the anti-terrorism sentiments that the world countries have been demanding against terror organisations like Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT). It is protecting them from UN sanctions in a show of solidarity with Pakistan that pleases the latter immensely. The proscribed individuals are now heroes of Pakistan, and are plotting new measures of cross-border terror activities against India. China's activities clearly undermine the collective credibility of the UNSC; and collective interest of countries which are facing the terror threat.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Pogrom, peace and poll

It is more than 20 years since the Gujarat pogrom occurred. The savagery of it was too heart-wrenching to bear recalling or thinking about. Still, the lapse of over two decades has not deterred or dissuaded Union Home Minister Amit Shah from making the utterly insensitive remark that the mass killing 'taught them a lesson' and brought 'permanent peace.' It is tantamount to reopening an old wound for electoral gain. Clearly, Amit Shah said what he said with the intention of swaying voters to favour his party. It is a sad reflection on Indian politics that speeches of the kind made by Amit Shah have formed the spine of BJP's election campaign in Gujarat.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN