MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th December 2023

Enhance wildlife protection

Apropos Going the whole hog’, considering that a hog is a pig in simple terms; it’s a mystery how the term whole hog came to mean what it does. Species have evolved to perform a specific function of nature. Natural calamities have known to be the cause of extinction of some species but it is human intervention which is the cause of many species going extinct. The burgeoning human populations is responsible for the loss of habitat for many species. Animals and fishes also are a source of food for humans and therefore the pressure on them is considerable. There are a plethora of laws to protect wildlife but getting around them is no big deal. India has been blessed with a variety of wildlife and we need to take better care of it than we are doing.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Security forces must act judiciously

In a conflict-prone border province such as Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), security forces have to tackle not only terrorism but also engage in counter-insurgency operations in a precise and just manner. However, the latest charge of custodial killing and highhandedness on the part of the security forces in Kashmir is serious and has attracted national attention. The investigation into the alleged custodial deaths should carry credibility, should be conducted in a time-bound manner, and the guilty must be punished. The support of the local population is important to restore normalcy in Kashmir and to creating an atmosphere conducive for the resumption of the electoral and democratic processes.

Ibne Farooq, Ausanpur

Politics in Sports ruining country’s talent

Politics in sports overshadows the country’s talent. Fighting in the newly created wrestling federation became entangled in political maneuvering as well as the issue of reputation. It is true that the Ministry of Sports took appropriate action to suspend the elected federation, but if decisive action had been taken in the initial stage itself, all these problems would not have occurred. The Ministry of Sports admits that the federation has functioned without following the correct procedures. It was also said that the new chief operated under the protection of the old office holder. Such interference is certainly not appropriate for sport under any circumstances. It becomes necessary that people with political dominance should also be prevented from becoming president of sports organisations.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

Rahul’s Bharat Nyay Yatra is agenda-driven

After the five-month long south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 66-day ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur to Mumbai starting on January 14. The yatra comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and aims to highlight issues related to economic, social and political justice while raising the issue of saving democracy and Constitution as well as price and unemployment among other livelihood issues. Rahul Gandhi had raised the issues of economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship during Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, embarking on yatra alone cannot be the solution for recovery of losing assembly polls, they will have to work hard on ground level. If Bharat Jodo Yatra facilitated Rahul’s political makeover, the nation-wide bus yatra will be agenda-driven.

Mohammad Taukir, Bettiah

Vijayakanth will be remembered for uniqueness

Actor-turned politician Vijayakanth was like no other. He had his inimitable style in both cinema and politics. Hailed as ‘Captain’ and ‘Karuppu MGR’ (Black MGR), he was famed for donning the roles of dutiful military and police officers on screen and helping people in distress in real life. He starred in over 150 movies. He fought for justice, exhibited valour and excelled in stunt scenes. His ‘punch dialogues’ complemented his heroics. When it came to song and dance sequences in romantic scenes, he performed like a naturally gifted and peerless actor. If the films in which he was featured were mostly melodramatic, it was because of the film makers. Vijayakanth was among the leaders who represented the interweaving of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu. People of Tamil Nadu look up to film stars as ‘celebrities’ and worship them. Vijayakanth’s party DMDK was founded and built on ‘personality cult’ relying on his fan base. The party does not have a distinct ideology and a pan-Tamil Nadu appeal. An ‘organic’ leader with a mercurial temperament, he grabbed attention for hitting his party men in full public view, blurring the line between reel life and real life. Be that as it may, people loved and admired him, as evidenced by spontaneous outpourings of grief and praise. Vijayakanth will go down in Tamil Nadu history as a unique and extraordinary actor and leader.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu